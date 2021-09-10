checkAd

Cerevel Therapeutics to Host Virtual R&D Event on October 7

Event will focus on CVL-871, a D1/D5 partial agonist in development for dementia-related apathy, and will include an update on CVL-231, an M4 positive allosteric modulator for the treatment of schizophrenia

Live webcast scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 7 from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CERE), a company dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases, announced it will host a virtual R&D event on Thursday, Oct. 7 from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. ET. Hosted in a live webcast format, Cerevel will lead a discussion focused on CVL-871, a D1/D5 partial agonist for dementia-related apathy, as well as provide an update on CVL-231, its M4 positive allosteric modulator in development for the treatment of schizophrenia. This R&D event is one of a series of virtual webcasts dedicated to providing in-depth discussions on key portfolio programs.

CVL-871 is currently being studied in a Phase 2a exploratory trial to evaluate the compound as a potential therapy in dementia-related apathy. Data are expected in the second half of 2022. CVL-231 is in development as a potential treatment for schizophrenia. In June, Cerevel announced positive topline results from its Phase 1b trial of CVL-231, and the company is planning to initiate a comprehensive Phase 2 development program. Cerevel also plans to explore CVL-231 for other populations, including dementia-related psychosis.

The live webcast can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Cerevel Therapeutics website here. A replay will be available in the same section of the company’s website.

About CVL-871        
CVL-871 is a selective dopamine D1/D5 partial agonist specifically designed to achieve a level of partial agonism that is anticipated to modulate the complex neural networks that govern apathy-related behaviors in neurodegenerative diseases. In June 2021, Cerevel received Fast Track Designation from the FDA for the treatment of dementia-related apathy. Cerevel began screening patients in an exploratory Phase 2a trial for dementia-related apathy in the second quarter of 2021, with data expected in the second half of 2022.

