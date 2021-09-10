checkAd

Charge Enterprises to Present at September 2021 Conferences

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ("Charge" or "the Company"), consists of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric-vehicle charging ("EV") infrastructure, today announced Andrew Fox, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following September investor conferences.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Presentation Date/Time: Virtual presentation will be available starting at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on September 13, 2021

Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/72a09ffd-66d7-418b-87ca-9e6bb80a7d7f

Meeting availability: September 13th

Benzinga Electric Vehicles Conference
Presentation Date: September 22nd

Presentation Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

Webcast: https://www.benzinga.com/events/ev-con/september-22/

Webcast replays of the presentation sessions and a copy of Charge's latest investor presentation will be available on the company's website. To schedule one-on-ones, please contact your H.C. Wainwright or Benzinga representative.

About Charge Enterprises Inc.
Our Company consists of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric-vehicle charging ("EV") infrastructure. We believe the rise of new developing technologies in both industries offers us a unique growth opportunity. Our strategy focuses on acquiring businesses with operations geared toward such technologies' development to revolutionize the telecommunications and EV infrastructure industries with our global portfolio.

Our Telecommunications Division
Our Telecommunications division ("Telecommunications") has provided termination of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators (MNO's) globally for over two decades and we will selectively add profitable products and services to this long-established business.

Our Infrastructure Division
Our Infrastructure division ("Infrastructure") has a primary focus on two fast growing sectors: EV charging, and Telecommunications Network 5G, including cell tower, small cell, and in-building applications. Solutions for these two sectors include: Design and Engineering, Equipment specification and sourcing, Installation, Data & software solutions, and Service and Maintenance.

