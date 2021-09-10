CooperCompanies and Divisions Named One of Fortune Magazine’s Best Large Workplaces

"We take incredible pride in earning a spot on this highly competitive list. It highlights our employee's commitment to improving lives, as well as being a fantastic place to work," said President and CEO Al White.

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO) announced today that the Company and its CooperVision and CooperSurgical divisions have been named one of Fortune Magazine's 2021 Best Large Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production for the second year in a row.

To determine the companies selected for this list, Fortune research partner Great Place to Work analyzed anonymous survey feedback from more than 220,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in the Manufacturing & Production industry in the United States. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions, which evaluated workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors.

