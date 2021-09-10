checkAd

CooperCompanies and Divisions Named One of Fortune Magazine’s Best Large Workplaces

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.09.2021, 13:05  |  24   |   |   

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO) announced today that the Company and its CooperVision and CooperSurgical divisions have been named one of Fortune Magazine's 2021 Best Large Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production for the second year in a row.

"We take incredible pride in earning a spot on this highly competitive list. It highlights our employee's commitment to improving lives, as well as being a fantastic place to work," said President and CEO Al White.

To determine the companies selected for this list, Fortune research partner Great Place to Work analyzed anonymous survey feedback from more than 220,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in the Manufacturing & Production industry in the United States. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions, which evaluated workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors.

About CooperCompanies
CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE: COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

About Great Place to Work
Great Place to Work is a global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their cultures and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Their benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified companies and the Best Workplaces in the United States and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For and World’s Best lists published annually in Fortune. To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Contact:
Kim Duncan
Vice President, Investor Relations and Risk Management
925-460-3663
ir@cooperco.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CooperCompanies and Divisions Named One of Fortune Magazine’s Best Large Workplaces SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO) announced today that the Company and its CooperVision and CooperSurgical divisions have been named one of Fortune Magazine's 2021 Best Large Workplaces in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Blue Prism Group Plc
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Good Energy Group plc
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sumo Group plc
WISeKey’s WISe.ART Platform Leverages NFT in-App Purchases with a Breakthrough Approach to ...
Transaction in Own Shares
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Prices $300 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Adocia to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Destination XL Group, Inc. Announces Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholder
Gain Therapeutics to Present at 2021 International Virtual GM1 Community Conference
Result of Nordea share sale and proposal to launch share buy-back programme
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Global Graphics PLC: Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...