DSM Net Asset Value(s) Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 10.09.2021, 13:06 | 13 | 0 | 0 10.09.2021, 13:06 | Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 Net Asset Values The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 09 September 2021 £50.31m Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 09 September 2021 £50.31m Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 51,369,341 The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 09 September 2021 was: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 97.93p Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 97.77p Ordinary share price 86.00p Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (12.18%) * Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 09/09/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period. ﻿







