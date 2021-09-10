checkAd

Electrolux Falls 4% After Warning on Component Shortages: Dagens Industri

10.09.2021, 13:06  |  23   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Electrolux shares fell 4% after the company warned on the impact of component shortages on sales growth in an email to analysts, according to Dagens Industri. In the letter that Electrolux investor relations department sent to analysts …

  • (PLX AI) – Electrolux shares fell 4% after the company warned on the impact of component shortages on sales growth in an email to analysts, according to Dagens Industri.
  • In the letter that Electrolux investor relations department sent to analysts before the quiet period, the company warns that component shortages and supply chain disruptions could have a major impact on sales growth in various product categories and could lead to increased costs, according to Dagens Industri
