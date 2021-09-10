Claire Léost has been appointed President of Prisma Media effective September 13, 2021, replacing Rolf Heinz who is leaving the Group. This appointment marks a new chapter for Prisma Media within Vivendi’s (Paris:VIV) strategic plan.

To face the challenges facing the magazine publishing industry, Claire Léost’s mission will be to accelerate Prisma Media’s transformation, seize all growth opportunities, strengthen its leading position and foster the reinvention of its sector. She will continue the remarkable transformation work undertaken by Prisma Media teams under the guidance of Rolf Heinz.

Claire Léost has worked in the media field for close to 20 years after a first experience in consulting. She will bring all her expertise, incredible energy and impact to Prisma Media’s development, as well as to the implementation of joint projects with Vivendi’s other businesses.

Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Vivendi’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Prisma Media Board of Directors, said: “I would like to welcome Claire who will actively contribute to Prisma Media’s success. The group’s digital know-how, its expertise in developing content and the power of its brands are valuable assets that support Vivendi’s industrial plan. I would also like to thank Rolf Heinz warmly for his commitment at the helm of the company.”

“I am delighted and honored to join Prisma Media, France’s leading print and digital magazine publisher and to contribute to building a new chapter in its identity and transformation as part of the Vivendi group,” said Claire Léost.

“I would like to thank the Prisma Media teams wholeheartedly. I am proud of the twelve years of passion and success we have shared, and happy to hand over the reins of a strongly digitized company. I wish the very best to Claire Léost, to the management team and to all staff as a great new page opens,” commented Rolf Heinz.

Claire Léost started her career with McKinsey as a Consultant from 2000 to 2003. In 2003, she joined Lagardère Active where she successively held the positions of Publisher and Managing Director. She was appointed Chairwoman of CMI France in February 2019. Claire Léost is also a novelist. She holds degrees from the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris (1997) and the HEC business school (1999).

