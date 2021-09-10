checkAd

THC Therapeutics Has Entered Into Agreement for up to $50 Million in Funding With a Private Equity Firm for M&A in the Cannabis Industry

Autor: Accesswire
10.09.2021, 13:20  |  26   |   |   

Groundbreaking Leap Forward in THCT's New Business Plan.LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / THC Therapeutics, Inc. (THCT), a forward-thinking, publicly-traded technology company, whose mission statement is, "Better Health through the …

Groundbreaking Leap Forward in THCT's New Business Plan.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / THC Therapeutics, Inc. (THCT), a forward-thinking, publicly-traded technology company, whose mission statement is, "Better Health through the Science of Nature," has entered into an agreement to secure up to $50 million in funding with Shefford Capital Partners for acquisitions in the cannabis, alternative therapies and modern health space.

After numerous meetings, an agreement has been entered between THC Therapeutics and Shefford Capital Partners ("Shefford Capital") for Shefford Capital to purchase up to $25 million in restricted shares of company stock over multiple closings, and for Shefford Capital to arrange for the company to receive $25 million in debt financing, all of the proceeds of which will be used for the implementation of an acquisition strategy in the cannabis industry, psychedelic medicine space, and/or with respect to companies providing cutting-edge healthcare related products and services. Shefford Capital Partners is a private equity firm presently managing over $250 million in capital. This arrangement represents a monumental leap forward in THC Therapeutics' business plan. As per THC Therapeutics' discussions with Shefford Capital, the company plans to add two additional members to its board of directors, one appointed by Shefford Capital and another to be determined and agreed upon by both Shefford Capital and the company at a later date. Additionally, each acquisition is required to be approved by both THCT and Shefford.

The terms for the share purchases by Shefford Capital are very favorable in the company's opinion; this type of financing is usually only available for NASDAQ/NYSE listed companies in THCT's view. The terms of the agreement are as follows:

  1. All shares will be issued at the closing price of the THCT's common stock on the day each acquisition closes or the date each acquisition is announced, whichever is earlier. All shares issued to Shefford pertaining to the agreement will be restricted securities and are not required to be registered with the SEC either before or after issuance.
  2. The debt portion of this financing will be arranged by Shefford Capital as a $25 million debt facility for THC Therapeutics. The debt will be in the form of traditional (non-toxic) debt to position the company with a 1:1 debt to equity ratio.

THC Therapeutics is now actively seeking established, revenue-generating acquisition candidates in the marijuana industry. In addition to the cannabis space, THCT is also looking for opportunities in psychedelics, integrative medicine and other modern healthcare-related industries. These acquisitions will be strategically selected as part of THCT's plan to develop as a hands-on, seed-to-sale company with a focus on cultivation, dispensaries and value-added cannabis products.

Seite 1 von 3


THC Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

THC Therapeutics Has Entered Into Agreement for up to $50 Million in Funding With a Private Equity Firm for M&A in the Cannabis Industry Groundbreaking Leap Forward in THCT's New Business Plan.LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / THC Therapeutics, Inc. (THCT), a forward-thinking, publicly-traded technology company, whose mission statement is, "Better Health through the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReelTime TV Goes Live on Android TV to 80 Million Monthly Active Devices Exceeding 200 Million ...
AdvanceTC Ltd Responds to Recent Promotional Activities Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
Autocar Terminal Tractors to be Showcased at TMC Transportation Technology Exhibition Sept. 13-15
USAQ CEO Discusses Financial Improvements in Q2, Product Projections in Audio Interview with ...
Cal-Bay International Expands NFT Market Focus Including New Updated Website
Electrovaya to Present at Cowen's 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility ...
CIBT Provides Update on its Portfolio of Academic Assets and Real Estate Investments
Cinedigm Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results and Files Form 10-Q Reporting Net Income of $5.2 ...
Pennexx has completed its Inaugural PCAOB Audit which encompassed the year 2020 financial ...
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
NeoGenomics' Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Inivata and Collaborators to Present Data that Further ...
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
ReelTime TV Goes Live on Android TV to 80 Million Monthly Active Devices Exceeding 200 Million ...
Gold Resource Corporation To Acquire Aquila Resources Inc. To Form Diversified North American ...
Silver X Intersects 7,232.83 g/t AgEq over 0.95 Metres Within 130-Metre-Long Ore Shoot During ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
31.08.21THC Therapeutics Appoints New CFO
Accesswire | Analysen