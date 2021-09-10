Electrolux Shares Recover Some Losses as Company Says Supply Chain Email Doesn't Have New Information Autor: PLX AI | 10.09.2021, 13:17 | 16 | 0 | 0 10.09.2021, 13:17 | (PLX AI) – Electrolux shares recovered some of there losses for the day after the company said the email sent earlier to analysts in reference to component shortages doesn't have any new information compared to the Q2 earnings report. "The global … (PLX AI) – Electrolux shares recovered some of there losses for the day after the company said the email sent earlier to analysts in reference to component shortages doesn't have any new information compared to the Q2 earnings report. "The global … (PLX AI) – Electrolux shares recovered some of there losses for the day after the company said the email sent earlier to analysts in reference to component shortages doesn't have any new information compared to the Q2 earnings report.

"The global supply challenges experienced in the first half are expected to have a higher impact on the market in the second half of the year," the company said in today's email to analysts

"Specifically, electronic components with semi-conductors are in very tight supply globally, which means that we and other actors in the industry struggle to meet the changing consumer demand mix and in some cases incur outright shortages," Electrolux continued

"Retail inventories are unbalanced in many markets, making it even harder to accurately interpret and meet demand signals," the company said

"Our volume and mix growth might be constrained by the global electronic component shortages in the second half of 2021," the company said

"In the third quarter, we anticipate challenges to fully meet the market’s product mix requirements since the availability of electronic components is expected to be somewhat more constrained," the company continued. "Semiconductors are to a larger extent used in more premium products. In the second quarter, these supply constraints mainly impacted mix in North America negatively, resulting in BA North America entering the third quarter at low inventory levels of high mix products."

NOTE: Electrolux said the following in its Q2 report on July 20: " The global supply challenges experienced in the first half are expected to have a higher impact in the second half of the year."

The company also said on July 20: "Strong demand together with global supply shortages, especially of electronic components, continued to be successfully addressed through my colleagues’ hard work and tight collaboration with our suppliers. However, production efficiency and demand mix matching were negatively impacted by irregular deliveries. The market for electronic components is expected to be somewhat more constrained in the third quarter and, hence, we anticipate challenges to fully meet the market’s product mix requirements. We continue to have a close dialogue with our suppliers to mitigate these supply challenges as we expect the situation to remain uncertain for an extended period of time."



