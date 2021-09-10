checkAd

Electrolux Shares Recover Some Losses as Company Says Supply Chain Email Doesn't Have New Information

Autor: PLX AI
10.09.2021, 13:17  |  16   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Electrolux shares recovered some of there losses for the day after the company said the email sent earlier to analysts in reference to component shortages doesn't have any new information compared to the Q2 earnings report. "The global …

  • (PLX AI) – Electrolux shares recovered some of there losses for the day after the company said the email sent earlier to analysts in reference to component shortages doesn't have any new information compared to the Q2 earnings report.
  • "The global supply challenges experienced in the first half are expected to have a higher impact on the market in the second half of the year," the company said in today's email to analysts
  • "Specifically, electronic components with semi-conductors are in very tight supply globally, which means that we and other actors in the industry struggle to meet the changing consumer demand mix and in some cases incur outright shortages," Electrolux continued
  • "Retail inventories are unbalanced in many markets, making it even harder to accurately interpret and meet demand signals," the company said
  • "Our volume and mix growth might be constrained by the global electronic component shortages in the second half of 2021," the company said
  • "In the third quarter, we anticipate challenges to fully meet the market’s product mix requirements since the availability of electronic components is expected to be somewhat more constrained," the company continued. "Semiconductors are to a larger extent used in more premium products. In the second quarter, these supply constraints mainly impacted mix in North America negatively, resulting in BA North America entering the third quarter at low inventory levels of high mix products."
  • NOTE: Electrolux said the following in its Q2 report on July 20: " The global supply challenges experienced in the first half are expected to have a higher impact in the second half of the year."
  • The company also said on July 20: "Strong demand together with global supply shortages, especially of electronic components, continued to be successfully addressed through my colleagues’ hard work and tight collaboration with our suppliers. However, production efficiency and demand mix matching were negatively impacted by irregular deliveries. The market for electronic components is expected to be somewhat more constrained in the third quarter and, hence, we anticipate challenges to fully meet the market’s product mix requirements. We continue to have a close dialogue with our suppliers to mitigate these supply challenges as we expect the situation to remain uncertain for an extended period of time."


Electrolux (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Electrolux Shares Recover Some Losses as Company Says Supply Chain Email Doesn't Have New Information (PLX AI) – Electrolux shares recovered some of there losses for the day after the company said the email sent earlier to analysts in reference to component shortages doesn't have any new information compared to the Q2 earnings report. "The global …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy Gets Electrification Contract from Aker Solutions at Troll Offshore Platform
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
RWE Gets 2 Offshore Wind Leases in North Sea for 525 MW
Holcim Sells Brazil Business for $1.025 Billion
Bonesupport Falls Nearly 40% as Study Setback Delays U.S. Approval
SoftwareONE Buys HeleCloud; No Financial Terms Disclosed
Delivery Hero Has 40% Upside on Sustainable Strong Growth, BofA Says
RWE, NTE and Havfram Partner to Bid for Floating Offshore Wind Projects in Norway
Telenor's Myanmar Exit May Be Blocked by Authorities, Nikkei Reports
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
FLSmidth Excludes India Activities from TK Mining Acquisition; Price Cut by EUR 45 Million
Siemens Energy Gets Electrification Contract from Aker Solutions at Troll Offshore Platform
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Aker Solutions, Siemens Energy Team up for UK Carbon Capture Projects
Visa Is Buying Opportunity, but Delta Numbers Need to Drop First, Wells Fargo Says
Vestas Falls More Than 3% After Peer Siemens Gamesa Downgraded at JPMorgan
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund
Paradox Interactive CEO Resigns, Is Replaced by Chairman
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:06 UhrElectrolux Falls 4% After Warning on Component Shortages: Dagens Industri
PLX AI | Analysen
27.08.21Electrolux EGM Approves 2:1 Share Split
PLX AI | Analysen