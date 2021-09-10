PAR Technology Showcases New Products at FSTEC
ParTech, Inc. (“PAR”), a global restaurant technology company and provider of a unified commerce cloud platform for restaurants, announced today that it will be showcasing new product offerings at the leading restaurant technology tradeshow, FSTEC in Grapevine, TX on September 12th-14th.
PAR will be located at Booth #309 at the Gaylord Texan Resort and PAR’s leading loyalty solution provider, Punchh will also be attending FSTEC located at booth #217.
PAR will be showcasing the below new products:
PAR Phase - Designed to handle all the phases of your business.
- Ready for your innovative leaps in AI and fraud prevention
- Featuring multiple form factors without compromising on speed and power
- Toolless features make upgrades and service easy and fast
- Paired with PAR’s best-in-class hardware installation, advanced exchange and professional services
PAR Infinity - Hardware as a Service for counter and kitchen, including the new PAR Helix, PAR KDS, and PAR Services.
- Introducing the new PAR Helix terminal, built with restaurants in mind and is designed to stay ahead of technology disruptions and changes.
- Restaurant Products and Services that address the entire lifecycle of your technology
- Single monthly subscription with no upfront capital
- Minimizes operational interruptions due to technology
- PAR becomes the restaurant’s IT staff
Additionally, PAR will be showcasing the below products and services at FSTEC:
Punchh: A Data-Driven Platform that Converts Unknown Buyers into Brand Superfans
- A Best-in-Class Loyalty Cloud
- Industry-leading Offer Management
- SKU-Level POS Integration
- Real-time Segmentation
- Native AI & Machine Learning
- Powers 37 of the Top 100 Restaurant Brands
PAR Brink POS - Your all-in-one POS Solution.
- The largest integration ecosystem in the industry
- Enterprise reporting that provides transparency to help you manage your business
- Securely hosted in the cloud
- Multi-unit management that scales with you as you grow
PAR Data Central - Fully mobile back-office software built for multi-unit restaurants.
- Powerful, insightful, and configurable reporting
- Maximizes profitability by managing the costliest areas: Labor and Food Costs
- Integration with leading POS, accounting, suppliers, HR, payroll, vendors
- Workflows at the fingertips of employees, managers, franchisees, and franchisors
- Services that support implementation, education, and the restaurant’s on-going success
PAR Drive-Thru - All-in-one communication system that combines unmatched sound clarity with rock-solid reliability.
- Minimize Drive-Thru downtime with a modular headset design
- Stay aware of the battery life of your headsets with smart batteries
- Enjoy enhanced noise cancellation and volume amplification
- Extended range capabilities for outdoor line busting, curbside pick-up and more
- Combined with an amazing warranty, genuine PAR parts and PAR services
PAR Payment Services - A bold new service transforming Payment Processing.
- Hardware & Services Funding that eliminate upfront (CAPEX) costs
- Works with PAR Pay
- Works with Third-Party Gateways and Devices
- 24x7x365 Support
PAR Kitchen - Cohesive kitchen system that was designed to work together.
- Multiple mounting options and configurations that fit into any kitchen layout
- Redesign the bump bar layout to accommodate business and staff workflows
- Industrial grade design that was built from the ground up for the kitchen environment
- Paired with PAR’s best-in-class hardware installation, advanced exchange, and professional services
To stay up to date with PAR, visit www.partech.com/events and follow PAR on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY
For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of Punchh Inc., leading SaaS based customer loyalty and engagement solutions provider, PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210910005085/en/Par Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare