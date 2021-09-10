Orthopedic Biomaterials Market to reach US$ 21.3 Bn by 2027 Due to Use of Orthopedic Biomaterials in Stem Cell-based Regenerative Medicines, Projects TMR Study

- 3D printed implants expand scope of application of tissue engineering for various orthopedic disorders, particularly arthritis

- Recent research in improving functionality and reliability of implants in joint replacement procedures fuels growth of the orthopedic biomaterials market

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuous advancements in material design and surface engineering techniques for bio-implants have led to the expanding array of biomaterials to treat various orthopedic disorders. Notable modifications in biomaterial designs have stemmed from these advancements, and have helped restore or modify the physiological function of diseased or damaged tissues in patients.

The prevalence of work-related musculoskeletal injuries and ceaseless research on developing better implants for the patient population will help the global market valuation to grow 2X from 2017 to 2027 to reach US$ 21.28 Bn by the end of 2027. Asia Pacific is expected to be an emerging market, offering lucrative opportunities to medical device manufacturers in the orthopedic biomaterials market.

Moreover, strides made in tissue engineering approaches hold promise for increasing the functionality of implants used broadly in joint replacements, spine implants, and bio-resorbable tissue fixation, and expanding the avenue for medtech companies in orthopedic biomaterials market. The application of nanotechnologies coupled with 3D printing of biomaterials has increased the outcomes of orthopedic surgeries, especially in elderly patients.

Key Findings of Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Study

Focus on Improving Reliability, Functionalities of Implants to Help Reduce Musculoskeletal Disorders: Medical device companies have extensively researched on bio-implant materials over the past few decades, focusing on their designs and integration of implant into host tissues. The currently available products in the orthopedic biomaterials market are gaining uptake for treating or managing musculoskeletal disorders and orthopedic injuries, such as those arising from extreme sports and adventure activities. Sports injuries related to lower extremities such as ankle and foot sprains, strains, and fractures have fueled the demand. Particularly, advancements in technologies used for surface engineering of these biomaterials have transformed arthroscopy.

Nanotechnology 3D Printing to Spur Development of Smart Biomaterials in Orthopedics: The 3D printing technology has opened new vistas in the orthopedic biomaterials market. The technology is brimming with market possibilities, as it can be used to harness nanomaterial scaffolds for complex tissue regeneration. The 3D printed orthopedic biomaterials have shown great promise for bone implants, essentially in engineering complex geometries. Coupled with nanotechnology, 3D printed smart biomaterials will help integrate growth factors, improve fibrous tissue formation, and boost overall outcomes.

