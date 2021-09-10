checkAd

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market to reach US$ 21.3 Bn by 2027 Due to Use of Orthopedic Biomaterials in Stem Cell-based Regenerative Medicines, Projects TMR Study

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.09.2021, 13:30  |  31   |   |   

- Recent research in improving functionality and reliability of implants in joint replacement procedures fuels growth of the orthopedic biomaterials market

- 3D printed implants expand scope of application of tissue engineering for various orthopedic disorders, particularly arthritis

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuous advancements in material design and surface engineering techniques for bio-implants have led to the expanding array of biomaterials to treat various orthopedic disorders. Notable modifications in biomaterial designs have stemmed from these advancements, and have helped restore or modify the physiological function of diseased or damaged tissues in patients.

TMR Logo

The prevalence of work-related musculoskeletal injuries and ceaseless research on developing better implants for the patient population will help the global market valuation to grow 2X from 2017 to 2027 to reach US$ 21.28 Bn by the end of 2027. Asia Pacific is expected to be an emerging market, offering lucrative opportunities to medical device manufacturers in the orthopedic biomaterials market.

Moreover, strides made in tissue engineering approaches hold promise for increasing the functionality of implants used broadly in joint replacements, spine implants, and bio-resorbable tissue fixation, and expanding the avenue for medtech companies in orthopedic biomaterials market. The application of nanotechnologies coupled with 3D printing of biomaterials has increased the outcomes of orthopedic surgeries, especially in elderly patients.

Strong expertise with attention to detail makes our market research reports stand apart, Request a Report Sample here - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1725

Key Findings of Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Study

  • Focus on Improving Reliability, Functionalities of Implants to Help Reduce Musculoskeletal Disorders: Medical device companies have extensively researched on bio-implant materials over the past few decades, focusing on their designs and integration of implant into host tissues. The currently available products in the orthopedic biomaterials market are gaining uptake for treating or managing musculoskeletal disorders and orthopedic injuries, such as those arising from extreme sports and adventure activities. Sports injuries related to lower extremities such as ankle and foot sprains, strains, and fractures have fueled the demand. Particularly, advancements in technologies used for surface engineering of these biomaterials have transformed arthroscopy.
  • Nanotechnology 3D Printing to Spur Development of Smart Biomaterials in Orthopedics: The 3D printing technology has opened new vistas in the orthopedic biomaterials market. The technology is brimming with market possibilities, as it can be used to harness nanomaterial scaffolds for complex tissue regeneration. The 3D printed orthopedic biomaterials have shown great promise for bone implants, essentially in engineering complex geometries. Coupled with nanotechnology, 3D printed smart biomaterials will help integrate growth factors, improve fibrous tissue formation, and boost overall outcomes.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Orthopedic Biomaterials Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1725

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market to reach US$ 21.3 Bn by 2027 Due to Use of Orthopedic Biomaterials in Stem Cell-based Regenerative Medicines, Projects TMR Study - Recent research in improving functionality and reliability of implants in joint replacement procedures fuels growth of the orthopedic biomaterials market - 3D printed implants expand scope of application of tissue engineering for various …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Google and Shopify Team Up to Help 1.7 Million SMBs Reach More Consumers
Lundin Mining Announces CEO Succession
United Arab Emirates (UAE) Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 1,015 Million by 2026 ...
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Clarivate Announces Secondary Ordinary Share Offering
Sports Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 26.11 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
How Latest Technology Is Fueling Growth Of Online Sports Gambling
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Global Telemedicine Market Revenue to Hit US$ 62.2 Billion by 2025 - Zion Market Research
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Titel
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $96.90 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Figures from culture, business, and sport join call for protection of people, planet, and wildlife ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Wealth Management Market to Reach $3.43 trillion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Infineon and Blixt strengthen the collaboration to accelerate growth of solid state circuit ...
Investments from Oil Companies for Economic Value of Petroleum Underscores Growth in Petrochemicals ...
Google and Shopify Team Up to Help 1.7 Million SMBs Reach More Consumers
Titel
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Industrial Vending Machine Market worth $1.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...