Syros Announces Appointment of Deborah Dunsire, M.D., to Its Board of Directors

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced the appointment of Deborah Dunsire, M.D., to the Company’s Board of Directors. Dr. Dunsire is a highly respected industry veteran with more than 30 years of clinical, commercial, and international management experience within the life sciences industry.

“Deborah is a phenomenal leader with a track record of creating value through successful development and commercialization of life-changing new therapies for people with cancer and other serious diseases,” said Nancy Simonian, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Syros. “Her global commercial expertise, oncology R&D experience, and unwavering commitment to patients will be invaluable to Syros as we continue to advance our targeted hematology and CDK7 programs to market. We are thrilled to welcome Deborah to our board.”