Syros Announces Appointment of Deborah Dunsire, M.D., to Its Board of Directors
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced the appointment of Deborah Dunsire, M.D., to the Company’s Board of Directors. Dr. Dunsire is a highly respected industry veteran with more than 30 years of clinical, commercial, and international management experience within the life sciences industry.
“Deborah is a phenomenal leader with a track record of creating value through successful development and commercialization of life-changing new therapies for people with cancer and other serious diseases,” said Nancy Simonian, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Syros. “Her global commercial expertise, oncology R&D experience, and unwavering commitment to patients will be invaluable to Syros as we continue to advance our targeted hematology and CDK7 programs to market. We are thrilled to welcome Deborah to our board.”
Dr. Dunsire currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of H. Lundbeck A/S, a global pharmaceutical company focused exclusively on treatments for brain disease. She has held the position since September 2018. She previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Xtuit Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a private biopharmaceutical company, from January 2017 to March 2018. Prior to her position at Xtuit, she served as President and Chief Executive Officer and a Director of FORUM Pharmaceuticals Inc., a private pharmaceutical company, from July 2013 to May 2016. Prior to FORUM, Dr. Dunsire worked for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited as a corporate officer from June 2010 to June 2011 and a Director from June 2011 to June 2013. She served as President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. between 2005 and 2008, when it was acquired by Takeda, and then as President and Chief Executive Officer of Millennium: The Takeda Oncology Company after the acquisition between 2008 and 2013. Prior to Millennium, Dr. Dunsire held various roles of increasing responsibility at Novartis Pharma AG between 1988 and 2005. She currently serves as a Board member of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and previously served on the boards of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and Allergan. Dr. Dunsire obtained an MBBCh from the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa.
