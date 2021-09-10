checkAd

Avicanna Announces Filing of Interim Financial Statements for Period Ended June 30, 2021 and Provides Corporate Update

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS/

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Avicanna Inc. ("Avicanna" or the "Company) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce the filing of the Company’s unaudited interim financial statements for the three- and six-month period ended June 30, 2021, accompanying management’s discussion and analysis and related certifications ‎‎(collectively, the “Documents”) and provides a corporate update. Electronic copies of the Documents are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company’s issuer profile.

With the filing of the Documents, the Company anticipates that its continuous disclosure record is up to date in accordance with applicable securities law and intends to seek the revocation of the cease trade order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission in respect of the Company on June 11, 2021.

“We would like to express our gratitude to our shareholders for their patience during this unprecedented period and we thank our new auditors Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP for their professionalism in completing our 2020 audit in an expedited, yet thorough, manner. I am proud to say that, despite facing the prior audit delays and the resulting cease trade order, Avicanna has continued to meet its operational milestones, including both research and commercial initiatives, which have positioned the Company in its best standing to date. While Avicanna has been challenged with its cash position these last few quarters, we fortunately have our shareholders’ support and confidence in the team and business model. I expect the positive commercial traction we are experiencing to place us on good footing for the future,” said Aras Azadian, CEO.

Corporate Update

In the first two quarters of fiscal 2021, the Company has made significant progress in all facets of its business, notably with respect to commercial, R&D and clinical, strategic partnership initiatives:

Commercial

  • Medical cannabis in partnership with Medical Cannabis by ShoppersTM: Since the launch of Avicanna’s products in the second half of 2020, the Company has expanded the number of products available to 10 SKUs to patients who use cannabis for medical purposes to include THC-Free RHO Phyto branded non-inhalation products as well as Pura Earth topical products. Demand for Avicanna’s products has increased quarter over quarter with over 15 healthcare clinics and over 600 prescribing health care practitioners having recommended Avicanna products on the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers platform.
