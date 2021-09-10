WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Mails Circular for Special Meeting of Unitholders and Announces Receipt of Interim Court Order for Plan of Arrangement

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSX: WIR.U; WIR.UN - OTCQX: WPTIF) today announced the mailing of its management information circular (the “Circular”) and related materials for the special meeting (the “Meeting”) of the REIT’s unitholders (the “Unitholders”) to consider the previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) pursuant to which an affiliate of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. would acquire all of the outstanding trust units of the REIT (each, a “Unit”) through a series of transactions that would result in Unitholders receiving US$22.00 per Unit in cash (the “Consideration”), subject to applicable withholdings (the “Transaction”), all as more particularly described in the Circular.



Recommendation of the Board of Trustees