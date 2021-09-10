WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Mails Circular for Special Meeting of Unitholders and Announces Receipt of Interim Court Order for Plan of Arrangement
TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSX: WIR.U; WIR.UN - OTCQX: WPTIF) today announced the mailing of its
management information circular (the “Circular”) and related materials for the special meeting (the “Meeting”) of the REIT’s unitholders (the
“Unitholders”) to consider the previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) pursuant to which an affiliate of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust,
Inc. would acquire all of the outstanding trust units of the REIT (each, a “Unit”) through a series of transactions that would result in Unitholders receiving US$22.00 per Unit in
cash (the “Consideration”), subject to applicable withholdings (the “Transaction”), all as more particularly described in the Circular.
Recommendation of the Board of Trustees
After receiving the unanimous recommendation of a committee (the “Special Committee”) of independent members of the Board of Trustees of the REIT (the “Board of Trustees”), and in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, the Board of Trustees has unanimously determined that the Transaction is in the best interests of the REIT and the Unitholders and that the Arrangement and the transactions contemplated thereby are fair to the Unitholders, and is unanimously recommending that Unitholders vote in favour of the Transaction.
Reasons for the Recommendation
- The Consideration to be received by Unitholders represents a significant premium to the recent trading price of the Units prior to the announcement of the Transaction as well as the REIT’s research consensus net asset value estimate;
- The all-cash consideration provides Unitholders with certainty of value and liquidity immediately upon the closing of the Transaction, in comparison to the risks, uncertainties and longer potential timeline for realizing equivalent value from the REIT’s standalone business plan or possible strategic alternatives;
- Prior to entering into the arrangement agreement, the Board of Trustees and the Special Committee, which was formed to, among other things, evaluate the proposal from Blackstone and other alternatives available to the REIT, assessed the relative benefits and risks of various alternatives available to the REIT and concluded that the proposed Transaction presents compelling value relative to reasonable alternatives;
- The Transaction is the result of a rigorous arm’s length negotiation process that was undertaken with the oversight and participation of the Special Committee and the Board of Trustees and their financial and legal advisors; and
- Blackstone’s extensive experience in the real estate industry and proven ability to complete large acquisitions, including substantial experience with take-private
transactions, as well as Blackstone’s substantial available capital.
