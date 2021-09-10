checkAd

New Agenus Subsidiary, SaponiQx, Builds Innovative Adjuvant Platform and Forms Collaboration with Ginkgo Bioworks

Development of saponin molecules designed to provide high-efficacy and long-lasting protection for pandemic vaccines

LEXINGTON, Mass. and BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections today announced the launch of SaponiQx, a subsidiary of Agenus, dedicated to driving innovation in novel adjuvant discovery and vaccine design, and its partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. (“Ginkgo”), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming. Ginkgo, which recently announced a business combination with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SRNG), is enabling customers across industries to improve products and manufacturing processes, and to increase efficiency and sustainability, by making biology easier to engineer.

SaponiQx is building an innovative adjuvant platform to deliver both sustainable manufacturing approaches and a secure supply of known adjuvants, as well as discover novel adjuvants and develop new, more effective vaccines utilizing optimized antigen-adjuvant pairings. Adjuvants are substances known to enhance the body’s immune response and are a key component of many existing vaccines. Ginkgo’s experience in metabolic engineering, enzymatic diversification, and process optimization can be applied to discover novel adjuvants and improve current manufacturing processes that can then be applied toward developing better-integrated vaccines.

“Vaccines are one of the most powerful tools we have to fight pandemics, but ensuring widespread access to efficacious vaccines continues to be a major challenge worldwide,” says Jason Kelly, CEO of Ginkgo Bioworks. “We’re proud that our platform is being used by companies across the vaccine supply chain to develop and manufacture the materials necessary for life-saving vaccines.”

“Agenus is pleased for SaponiQx to collaborate with Ginkgo Bioworks to develop its novel saponin products from sustainably sourced raw materials, with a goal to meet the current demands placed on the vaccine industry for pandemic vaccines,” says Garo Armen, CEO and Chairman of Agenus and Executive Chairman of SaponiQx. “QS21 Stimulon has shown long term efficacy and long-term protection in both commercially launched and experimental vaccines.”

