Cantargia receives regulatory approval to start CESTAFOUR clinical study with nadunolimab in combination with chemotherapy

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia AB today announced approval to start the phase I/II clinical study CESTAFOUR by the regulatory authority and ethics committee in France. This study broadens the clinical development for nadunolimab (CAN04) to include biliary tract cancer (BTC), colorectal cancer (CRC) and late-stage non-small lung cancer (NSCLC) and will evaluate CAN04 in combination with standard of care chemotherapy. The study will be conducted at approximately 20 clinical centers in Europe and will include up to a total of 165 patients. The first patient is estimated to be enrolled in September/October 2021.

Cantargia's most advanced candidate, the interleukin-1 receptor accessory protein (IL1RAP)-binding antibody CAN04, is investigated in multiple clinical trials in combination with various chemotherapy regimens, primarily in NSCLC and pancreatic cancer. With the aim to broaden the clinical development of CAN04, Cantargia recently submitted a clinical trial application to start a new phase I/II clinical study, CESTAFOUR, which will evaluate CAN04 in additional forms of cancer, such as BTC, CRC and late-stage NSCLC, in combination with standard of care chemotherapy.