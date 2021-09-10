checkAd

Sassy Continues Drilling at Westmore Discovery; Large-Scale Newfoundland Program Intensifies

Autor: Accesswire
10.09.2021, 13:55  |  31   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Sassy Resources Corporation ("Sassy" or the "Company") (CSE:SASY)(FSE:4E7)(OTCQB:SSYRF) is pleased to provide an exploration update on the Company's projects in Northwest B.C.'s Eskay Camp and the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Sassy Resources Corporation ("Sassy" or the "Company") (CSE:SASY)(FSE:4E7)(OTCQB:SSYRF) is pleased to provide an exploration update on the Company's projects in Northwest B.C.'s Eskay Camp and the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt.

Foremore Gold-Silver Project

  • Diamond drilling is ongoing at the Company's Westmore Discovery Zone within the larger 146 sq. km Foremore Project area. This summer's drilling has focused on mineralized quartz veins at lower elevations to the south and east of the Company's 2020 discovery at Westmore, demonstrating the potential significant vertical extent of this system. Surface sampling and detailed geologic mapping are being performed to support both the drill program at Westmore and the ongoing interpretation of the controls on the mineralization within and around the Westmore intrusive;
  • While drilling continues at Westmore, crews are ground truthing multiple VTEM™ and magnetic anomalies identified in the preliminary data generated by the recently completed high resolution, deep penetrating 1,687 line-kilometer airborne VTEM™ Survey across the broader Foremore Property. Delivery of final data from this survey, performed earlier in the 2021 field season, is pending.

Central Newfoundland Gold Belt Exploration Update

  • Sassy, through subsidiary Gander Gold Corporation, engaged GroundTruth Exploration this past spring to spearhead a large-scale early-stage exploration program across its multiple project areas in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt (CNGB) where Sassy controls 9,032 claims covering approximately 2,257 sq. km of prospective ground;
  • Approximately twelve thousand (12,000) soil and till samples from Gander North, Cape Ray II and Mount Peyton have been collected to date and submitted for assaying. The company is targeting C-horizon soils/till and will follow up initial results with deeper and more tightly spaced probe sampling aimed at testing the soil/bedrock interface where possible. Assay results are pending and will be released as they are received and preliminary interpretation is completed;
  • A fixed-wing airborne mag/VLF geophysical survey is in progress across the Company's Newfoundland properties. LiDAR surveys and airborne high resolution orthoimagery capture is also in progress across the properties;
  • Sassy plans to re-deploy its prospecting team from the Foremore Project to several of its Gander Gold properties in Newfoundland once the field season at Foremore is complete. Prospecting will be carried out on outcropped areas of interest mapped during the Company's early-stage work;
  • Sassy has commissioned a NI-43-101 technical report for the portion of the larger Gander North Project which was optioned from Vulcan Minerals. The report is being drafted by Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience of Sudbury, Ontario. Delivery of the report is pending and will support Gander's planned application to list on a Canadian exchange. The Company has completed the required assessment work and expenditures to use Vulcan Gander North as the "qualifying property" for its planned application to list on a Canadian exchange.

Gander Gold Financing

Seite 1 von 3
Sassy Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sassy Continues Drilling at Westmore Discovery; Large-Scale Newfoundland Program Intensifies VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Sassy Resources Corporation ("Sassy" or the "Company") (CSE:SASY)(FSE:4E7)(OTCQB:SSYRF) is pleased to provide an exploration update on the Company's projects in Northwest B.C.'s Eskay Camp and the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReelTime TV Goes Live on Android TV to 80 Million Monthly Active Devices Exceeding 200 Million ...
AdvanceTC Ltd Responds to Recent Promotional Activities Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
Autocar Terminal Tractors to be Showcased at TMC Transportation Technology Exhibition Sept. 13-15
USAQ CEO Discusses Financial Improvements in Q2, Product Projections in Audio Interview with ...
Cal-Bay International Expands NFT Market Focus Including New Updated Website
CIBT Provides Update on its Portfolio of Academic Assets and Real Estate Investments
Electrovaya to Present at Cowen's 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility ...
Cinedigm Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results and Files Form 10-Q Reporting Net Income of $5.2 ...
Pennexx has completed its Inaugural PCAOB Audit which encompassed the year 2020 financial ...
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
NeoGenomics' Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Inivata and Collaborators to Present Data that Further ...
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
ReelTime TV Goes Live on Android TV to 80 Million Monthly Active Devices Exceeding 200 Million ...
Gold Resource Corporation To Acquire Aquila Resources Inc. To Form Diversified North American ...
Silver X Intersects 7,232.83 g/t AgEq over 0.95 Metres Within 130-Metre-Long Ore Shoot During ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...