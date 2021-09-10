checkAd

Ambu Short Position Increased By Marshall Wace

Autor: PLX AI
10.09.2021, 13:49  |  12   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Marshall Wace now holds a short position at 0.9% in shares issued by Ambu, up from 0.81% previously.

