Ambu Short Position Increased By Marshall Wace

(PLX AI) – Marshall Wace now holds a short position at 0.9% in shares issued by Ambu, up from 0.81% previously.

(PLX AI) – Marshall Wace now holds a short position at 0.9% in shares issued by Ambu, up from 0.81% previously.

(PLX AI) – Marshall Wace now holds a short position at 0.9% in shares issued by Ambu, up from 0.81% previously.