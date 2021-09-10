checkAd

Trina Solar publishes white paper on global Inverters matching for Trina Solar Vertex series modules

CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar has published a white paper on Inverter Matching for Trina Solar's Vertex Series PV Modules, including 410W, 510W, 550W, 600W and 670W series, the first intelligent inverters matching database in the global photovoltaic industry.

The inverters covered in the paper are fully adaptive to all modules in the 210 Vertex series, focusing on the Vertex 550W, 600W and 670W series ultra-high power modules, covering 19 mainstream inverter brands and more than 180 inverter models globally, adaptive to utility-scale power plants, as well as industrial and commercial distributed PV projects, and in agricultural, fishery and Residential PV power settings.

The white paper provides customers a clear reference for convenient, systematic and multi-choice inverter matching in different settings.

Modules and inverters are important components of power plants, and matching directly improves system safety and value. Publication of the white paper is a milestone in promoting efficient and synergistic development of the industry and the building of a high-power PV ecology. 

In addition to the comprehensive inverter matching database, the paper introduces the first quick matching tool (http://invertertool.trinasolar.com/) in the industry globally, which helps customers to locate, with just one click, their most suitable inverter. 

Fully compatible with utility-scale power plants

The 210 Vertex series modules adopt a low voltage, high-string power design, which significantly increases string power and reduces the purchase and installation cost of cables and auxiliary materials as well as the cost of trackers and pile foundations, reducing the BOS and LCOE of power plants. The 210 Vertex series has become a mainstream product on the market. In the utility-scale power plant setting, 13 of the world's leading inverter brands and their products have been selected in the paper. 

Fully compatible with distributed scenario: support ultra-high power modules for rooftop applications 

Because of significant advantages in BOS and LCOE, 550W, 600W and 670W ultra-high power modules are not limited to utility-scale power plants. Distributed PV power projects have also upgraded to adopt Trina Solar's newest ultra-high power modules. All mainstream distributed inverter brands globally have launched their own series of string inverter solutions  for application in distributed and Residential PV power projects.

The white paper provides customers with many options for each situation. In the instance of commercial and industrial distributed PV power, 17 inverter brands are listed, such as FIMER, FRONIUS, INGETEAM, KACO, adding up to more than 100 models that all meet the application requirements. In rooftop household settings 11 inverter brands are included, adding up to 47 models to choose from, significantly improving matching efficiency. 

With inverter manufacturers all adaptive, a ultra-high power PV ecology is formed 

The ultra-high power modules are an unstoppable trend. In terms of market demand, the production capacity for 210 series modules is forecast to reach 147GW this year and 234GW next year, according to PVinfolink report. Large-size modules are forecast to account for more than 70% of overall module capacity worldwide. 

In terms of inverter manufacturers, after full validation by the market, upgrading production to match 210 High-Power modules has become a common choice. At this year's SNEC PV Power Expo in Shanghai, dozens of inverter manufacturers exhibited their high-current inverters. With the publication of the white paper 19 mainstream global inverter manufacturers and 180+ adaptive models have joined Trina Solar's Matching Inverter Database, and the number will continue to grow.

The white paper can be downloaded at:

https://pages.trinasolar.com/glb-inverter-matching.html

To learn about matching tools for the 210 V series modules, please go to http://invertertool.trinasolar.com/

For inverter models not included in the database, please contact Trina Solar at:
vertexvalue@trinasolar.com




