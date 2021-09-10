Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company developing STAR-0215 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE), today announced that Jill C. Milne, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview and provide information on lead program STAR-0215 at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 13, 2021. The on-demand presentation will be available at 7:00am ET at the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/5b3d4715-8ae5-4b39-9000-ba72d0444848

Annual Global Investment Conference on September 13, 2021. The on-demand presentation will be available at 7:00am ET at the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/5b3d4715-8ae5-4b39-9000-ba72d0444848 Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare, Life Sciences, and MedTech Summit on September 22, 2021. The presentation will be available at 2:55pm ET at the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer16/catb/2735278

Webcasts of the events can be accessed from the investors section of www.astriatx.com. Archived replays will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Astria Therapeutics:

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases. Our lead program, STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210910005022/en/