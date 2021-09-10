checkAd

IronNet Announces Expansion of Philanthropic Partnership With 9/11 Memorial & Museum

As the nation prepares to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) (“IronNet”), an innovative leader transforming cybersecurity through Collective Defense, today announced an expansion of its philanthropic commitment to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum (“9/11 Memorial”).

Through its expanded partnership, IronNet will support the 9/11 Memorial’s efforts to offer timely educational and public programming. This includes sponsorship of the 9/11 Memorial’s fifth annual Summit on Security in November 2021. The Summit brings together corporate and civic leaders to discuss national security, counterterrorism and combating attacks on U.S. physical and digital infrastructure. General (Ret.) Keith Alexander, IronNet Founder and co-Chief Executive Officer, served as the keynote speaker for the inaugural Summit on Security in Nov. 2017.

“As I reflect on the last 20 years, I’m moved most by what we’ve demonstrated we can do as a nation when we come together,” said Alexander. “The 9/11 Memorial & Museum plays a critical role in not only helping us all remember what happened that day, but to remind us of the continued resilience and fortitude of the American spirit. We’re honored and proud to continue our support for them with our expanded partnership.”

IronNet also announced that beginning this year, September 11 will be a day of public service for company employees. IronNet staff will have the opportunity to participate in charitable activities identified by the company or volunteer through other service opportunities happening in their communities.

“At IronNet, we hold dear an unwavering commitment to setting a standard of public service through servant leadership,” Alexander continued. “The work being done by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum to bring people together is directly aligned with our own mission of transforming cybersecurity through Collective Defense.”

For more information about IronNet, visit IronNet.com.

About IronNet, Inc.

Founded in 2014 by GEN (Ret.) Keith Alexander, IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) is a global cybersecurity leader that is transforming how organizations secure their networks by delivering the first-ever Collective Defense platform operating at scale. Employing a number of former NSA cybersecurity operators with offensive and defensive cyber experience, IronNet integrates deep tradecraft knowledge into its industry-leading products to solve the most challenging cyber problems facing the world today.

