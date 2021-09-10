checkAd

Clearday, Inc. Announces Completion of Merger Between Superconductor Technologies Inc. and Allied Integral United, Inc.

Clearday, Inc. (OTCQB: SCOND), a leader in delivering high-quality, non-acute, longevity care services that enable older Americans to age in place, today announced that the previously announced merger between Allied Integral United, Inc. (AIU) and Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (STI) has been completed, and that name of the Company has been changed to Clearday, Inc.

Moving forward, Clearday will focus on its mission to provide transformative, new non-acute care service models that extend the ability for those with Alzheimer’s, dementia, or other chronic, lifestyle-limiting conditions to live at home and delay the need for residential care. The access to public markets made possible by the completed merger provides Clearday with a platform for accelerate the expansion of key service offerings and strategic B2B partnership initiatives.

“With the closing of the merger, we have arrived at a major milestone for Clearday on our journey to make non-acute longevity care solutions more affordable, accessible, and convenient, not only for aging Americans who require care, but also for those who support them at home,” said Clearday’s Chairman and CEO Jim Walesa. “We believe the market visibility and capitalization options we now may enjoy as a public company will significantly strengthen our ability to achieve this mission.”

Jim Walesa added “We believe that approximately 90% of US seniors now indicate their desire to age at home over the next decade, while roughly 42 million Americans provide unpaid care to a loved one over 50 years old. The challenge of accessing affordable, high-quality care is compounded by the shortage of experienced care professionals in the workforce, which increases pressures on families caring for loved ones.”

Clearday offers a spectrum of innovative services designed to help families successfully support the care of their loved ones in the home environment, as well as B2B partnership programs that enable traditional home care and home health services businesses to elevate and enhance their services with Clearday offerings.

Clearday’s next-generation service offerings and programs were designed and built upon a foundation of care excellence established at Memory Care America, Clearday’s network of residential living centers for those with cognitive deficit conditions, and include:

  • Clearday at Home - a breakthrough digital service that provides families with resources and content they need to provide superior care at home for loved ones with Alzheimer’s, dementia, or other lifestyle limiting conditions;
  • The Clearday Network - a B2B alliance program that empowers third party, non-acute home care agencies, home health services businesses, and other aligned partners to offer innovative premium care services based on the Clearday at Home platform; and
  • Clearday Clubs - inspiring, membership-based, daily care destinations that enrich the lives of those with dementia, Alzheimer’s, or other lifestyle-limiting chronic health conditions.

Clearday is also focused on building a multi-channel distribution system for products that complement its mission of improving the quality and safety of the care experience for older Americans. One of these proprietary products incorporates STI’s Sapphire Cryocooler as an enabling technology for enhancing air quality and removing harmful particulates in internal atmospheres, to mitigate aerosol transmission of viruses and pathogens, including COVID-19, influenza, and other diseases and pollutants that pose a significant health threat.

