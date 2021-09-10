checkAd

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Persano at Shadow Mountain, a New-Home Community in Menifee, California

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Persano at Shadow Mountain, a new single-family home community in desirable Menifee, California. The community is conveniently located near the McCall Boulevard exit off Interstate 215, just minutes away from Mt. San Jacinto Community College and convenient to both Menifee Countryside Marketplace and Menifee Town Center, which feature a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options. The planned community amenities include a children’s playground, soccer field, basketball court, numerous parks and walking, biking and hiking trails.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Persano at Shadow Mountain, a new-home community in Menifee, California. (Photo: Business Wire)

The homes at Persano at Shadow Mountain showcase popular design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, master suites with walk-in closets and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths and range in size from approximately 1,800 to 3,000 square feet. Persano at Shadow Mountain also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Persano at Shadow Mountain is conveniently located near Interstate 215 and will offer an abundance of community amenities, including several parks, a children’s playground, soccer field, basketball court and walking, biking and hiking trails,” said John Fenn, President of KB Home’s Inland Empire division. “As with other KB Home communities, Persano at Shadow Mountain provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Persano at Shadow Mountain sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $520,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built nearly 650,000 quality homes in our more than 60-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America, and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

