Tony Hodges, M.D., FACP, FCCP, Appointed Chief Medical Officer of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

“We are thrilled to have Tony join our team here at La Jolla,” said Larry Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer of La Jolla. “Tony’s clinical experience, operational leadership and in-depth knowledge of critical care medicine are key to helping La Jolla grow net sales of GIAPREZA and XERAVA and become a leader in the critical care space.”

“I look forward to working with the La Jolla team to continue to expand patient access to GIAPREZA and XERAVA,” said Tony Hodges, M.D., FACP, FCCP, Chief Medical Officer of La Jolla. “I am grateful to have the opportunity to join a company that focuses on improving outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases.”

From 2016 to 2020, Dr. Hodges served in various positions at Banner—University Medical Center Phoenix, including serving as Director of the Center for Lung Transplantation, Director of the Center for Infusion Medicine and Physician Executive Director of Revenue Cycle Operations. From 2006 to 2012, he was Co-founder and Director of the Center for Thoracic Transplantation and Medical Director of Lung Transplant at the Norton Thoracic Institute at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona. From 2002 to 2006, Dr. Hodges served as Medical Director of the Lung Transplantation and Advanced Lung Disease Center at Keck University of Southern California Hospital. He completed his Pulmonary and Critical Care and Lung Transplant Fellowships at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center and was Associate Director of Lung Transplantation at the University of Colorado. Dr. Hodges is an internationally recognized expert in the areas of organ failure, advanced lung diseases, transplantations and infectious complications of the immunocompromised host.

About GIAPREZA

GIAPREZA (angiotensin II) injection is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. GIAPREZA is approved by the European Commission (EC) for the treatment of refractory hypotension in adults with septic or other distributive shock who remain hypotensive despite adequate volume restitution and application of catecholamines and other available vasopressor therapies. GIAPREZA mimics the body’s endogenous angiotensin II peptide, which is central to the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system, which in turn regulates blood pressure. Prescribing information for GIAPREZA is available at www.giapreza.com. The European Summary of Product Characteristics is available at www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/giapreza. GIAPREZA is marketed in the U.S. by La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on behalf of La Jolla Pharma, LLC, its wholly owned subsidiary, and is marketed in Europe by PAION Deutschland GmbH on behalf of La Jolla Pharma, LLC.