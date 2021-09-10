checkAd

MetLife Names Michael Roberts as Chief Marketing Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.09.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Michael Roberts will join the company as executive vice president and chief marketing officer, effective Nov. 2, 2021, and subject to necessary approvals. He will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Michel Khalaf.

In this role, Roberts will lead Global Brand and Marketing with responsibility for designing modern, value-driven marketing solutions to help MetLife build remarkable and enduring customer relationships and successfully execute on its strategy. Roberts succeeds Esther Lee, who retired at the end of June.

“MetLife has a noble purpose that connects powerfully with consumers, and we have a bold strategy that includes differentiating our products, services and iconic brand in the marketplace,” said Khalaf. “With his strong track record of leading transformational marketing initiatives, Michael is perfectly positioned to help MetLife accelerate profitable growth.”

Roberts comes to MetLife from The Vanguard Group, where he served as chief marketing officer for the Retail Investor Group, the company’s direct-to-consumer business with more than $2 trillion in assets under management. At Vanguard, he significantly expanded prospect marketing and cross-sell capabilities to drive growth in the company’s financial advice business.

Prior to Vanguard, Roberts served as the chief marketing and digital strategy officer for Bank of America’s Merchant Services business, where he helped expand non-core-product revenue and significantly improved revenue retention. Roberts has also held leadership positions in marketing, strategy and operations for firms ranging from Alix Partners and Citigroup to Capgemini and EY.

“MetLife has one of the most storied brands and ambitious strategies in the financial sector,” said Roberts. “There is so much opportunity to create additional value for customers and shareholders, and I’m confident that marketing will be a powerful lever to accelerate growth.”

Roberts earned his bachelor’s degree in music from Dartmouth College and his master’s degree in voice from Boston University.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Metlife Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MetLife Names Michael Roberts as Chief Marketing Officer MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Michael Roberts will join the company as executive vice president and chief marketing officer, effective Nov. 2, 2021, and subject to necessary approvals. He will report to President and Chief Executive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
SharpRank & Sports Illustrated Partner to Be Most Trusted Data Source in Online Gambling
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Announces VOR33 Granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for ...
VICI Properties Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Columbia Care Celebrates the Start of Whole Flower Cannabis Sales in Virginia
1847 Goedeker Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominations From Kanen Wealth ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.09.2120 Years Later: Commemorating 9/11
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21MetLife Investment Management Provides GBP 122.5 Million in Financing for Triple Point Social Housing REIT Plc
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21MetLife Investment Management and Norges Bank Investment Management Announce $825.1 Million Acquisition of One Memorial Drive
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private Structured Credit For 1H 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21From Man’s Best Friend to Budget Buster: Pet Parents Seek Support as They Prepare for a Return to In-person Work
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Midtown Union’s Mira Apartment Complex Tops Out
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21MetLife Raises U.S. Minimum Wage to $20 an Hour
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21MetLife CEO Michel Khalaf and CFO John McCallion to Speak at the 2021 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Virtual Insurance Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2021 Preferred Stock Dividends
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21MetLife Unveils Winning Artwork of Mural Contest Celebrating the Tri-State Workforce
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten