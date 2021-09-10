Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its class A common stock. The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option by the Company to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares. The offering is expected to close on September 14, 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions. Total estimated gross proceeds of the offering are approximately $315 million or approximately $362 million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including supporting the origination of additional commercial mortgage loans and other target assets and investments.