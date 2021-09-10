checkAd

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its class A common stock. The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option by the Company to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares. The offering is expected to close on September 14, 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions. Total estimated gross proceeds of the offering are approximately $315 million or approximately $362 million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including supporting the origination of additional commercial mortgage loans and other target assets and investments.

Morgan Stanley, Barclays, BofA Securities, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to the Company’s currently effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The offering of these securities may be made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained by contacting: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 888-603-5847, email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 800-831-9146; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 1-866 803 9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Wells Fargo Securities, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10001, at (800) 326-5897 or email a request to cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com.

