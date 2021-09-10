Revance Presents Data on the RHA Collection of Dermal Fillers at the 2021 Virtual Skin of Color Update Meeting

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced that its data will be featured during the 2021 Virtual Skin of Color Update meeting, taking place September 10-12, 2021. The presentation highlights findings from a new post-hoc subgroup analysis evaluating the effectiveness and safety of the RHA Collection of dermal fillers for the correction of moderate-to-severe nasolabial folds (NLFs) in patients with darker skin color.

“The RHA Collection is the latest advancement in hyaluronic acid filler technology and we’re looking forward to sharing new data at the 2021 Virtual Skin of Color Update,” said Roman Rubio, Senior Vice President of Clinical Development at Revance. “The data presented highlights the safety and effectiveness of the RHA Collection in treating moderate-to-severe nasolabial folds in an increasingly prominent patient population that is often underrepresented in clinical studies within aesthetic medicine. The study supports the innovation of Revance’s growing aesthetics portfolio while underscoring our commitment to proper treatment for diverse ethnicities and medical education for various skin types.”