checkAd

Revance Presents Data on the RHA Collection of Dermal Fillers at the 2021 Virtual Skin of Color Update Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.09.2021, 14:00  |  30   |   |   

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced that its data will be featured during the 2021 Virtual Skin of Color Update meeting, taking place September 10-12, 2021. The presentation highlights findings from a new post-hoc subgroup analysis evaluating the effectiveness and safety of the RHA Collection of dermal fillers for the correction of moderate-to-severe nasolabial folds (NLFs) in patients with darker skin color.

“The RHA Collection is the latest advancement in hyaluronic acid filler technology and we’re looking forward to sharing new data at the 2021 Virtual Skin of Color Update,” said Roman Rubio, Senior Vice President of Clinical Development at Revance. “The data presented highlights the safety and effectiveness of the RHA Collection in treating moderate-to-severe nasolabial folds in an increasingly prominent patient population that is often underrepresented in clinical studies within aesthetic medicine. The study supports the innovation of Revance’s growing aesthetics portfolio while underscoring our commitment to proper treatment for diverse ethnicities and medical education for various skin types.”

The ePoster presentation will be available on-demand online via the Skin of Color Update website at skinofcolorupdate.com.

ePoster Presentation:

  • Title: Effectiveness and safety of Resilient Hyaluronic Acid (RHA) dermal fillers for the correction of moderate-to-severe nasolabial folds in subjects with darker skin color: post-hoc subgroup analyses of US pivotal clinical data

  • Authors and Affiliations: Jay Mashburn, Kristie Kooken, Yan Liu, Revance Therapeutics, Inc., Nashville, TN

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its next-generation neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection. DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection combines a proprietary stabilizing peptide excipient with a highly purified botulinum toxin that does not contain human or animal-based components. Revance has successfully completed a Phase 3 program for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in glabellar (frown) lines and is pursuing U.S. regulatory approval in 2020. Revance is also evaluating DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in the full upper face, including glabellar lines, forehead lines and crow’s feet, as well as in three therapeutic indications - cervical dystonia, adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis. To accompany DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, Revance owns a unique portfolio of premium products and services for U.S. aesthetics practices, including the exclusive U.S. distribution rights to the RHA Collection of dermal fillers, the first and only range of FDA-approved fillers for correction of dynamic facial wrinkles and folds, and the HintMD fintech platform, which includes integrated smart payment, subscription and loyalty digital services. Revance has also partnered with Mylan N.V. to develop a biosimilar to BOTOX, which would compete in the existing short-acting neuromodulator marketplace. Revance is dedicated to making a difference by transforming patient experiences. For more information or to join our team visit us at www.revance.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Revance Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Revance Presents Data on the RHA Collection of Dermal Fillers at the 2021 Virtual Skin of Color Update Meeting Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced that its data will be featured during the 2021 Virtual Skin of Color Update meeting, taking place September …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
SharpRank & Sports Illustrated Partner to Be Most Trusted Data Source in Online Gambling
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Announces VOR33 Granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for ...
VICI Properties Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Columbia Care Celebrates the Start of Whole Flower Cannabis Sales in Virginia
1847 Goedeker Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominations From Kanen Wealth ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.09.21Revance to Participate in the Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Revance Announces Publication of Results on Static Glabellar Lines With Repeated Treatment of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection From the SAKURA Clinical Program in Dermatologic Surgery
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten