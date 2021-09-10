Drill Hole 13 at Tandayama-America Porphyry Copper-Gold Target, Cascabel, intersects 1,010m @ 0.55% CuEq from 194m depth (including 392m @ 0.93% CuEq from 246m)

OTTAWA, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (“Cornerstone” or “the Company”) (TSXV:CGP) (OTC:CTNXF) (FWB:GWN1) is pleased to announce the following drilling update on its Tandayama-America (TAM) porphyry copper-gold mineralized target located 3km north of the Alpala Deposit1 at its Cascabel copper-gold porphyry joint venture project in northern Ecuador (see Figure 1) in which Cornerstone has a 15% interest2 financed through to completion of a feasibility study plus 6.86% of the shares of joint venture partner and Project operator SolGold Plc, for a total direct and indirect interest in Cascabel of 20.8%.



Figures referenced in this news release can be viewed through the following link: https://cornerstoneresources.com/site/assets/files/5826/nr21-16figures ....