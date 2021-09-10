checkAd

Drill Hole 13 at Tandayama-America Porphyry Copper-Gold Target, Cascabel, intersects 1,010m @ 0.55% CuEq from 194m depth (including 392m @ 0.93% CuEq from 246m)

OTTAWA, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (“Cornerstone” or “the Company”) (TSXV:CGP) (OTC:CTNXF) (FWB:GWN1) is pleased to announce the following drilling update on its Tandayama-America (TAM) porphyry copper-gold mineralized target located 3km north of the Alpala Deposit1 at its Cascabel copper-gold porphyry joint venture project in northern Ecuador (see Figure 1) in which Cornerstone has a 15% interest2 financed through to completion of a feasibility study plus 6.86% of the shares of joint venture partner and Project operator SolGold Plc, for a total direct and indirect interest in Cascabel of 20.8%.

Figures referenced in this news release can be viewed through the following link: https://cornerstoneresources.com/site/assets/files/5826/nr21-16figures ....

Highlights

  • Highlights of drill hole assays received from Hole 13 at TAM include encouraging results comprising the best intersections to date (see Table 1 in Figures) and intervals above 1% copper equivalent (CuEq)33:

    • 1,010m @ 0.55% CuEq from 194m depth, including:

      • 824m @ 0.63% CuEq from 194m
      • 736m @ 0.69% CuEq from 246m
      • 392m @ 0.93% CuEq from 246m
      • 72m @ 1.20% CuEq from 314m
      • 132m @ 1.09% CuEq from 498m
  • Hole 13 results indicate the potential for significant depth extensions amenable to bulk underground mining methods at TAM. Mineralization forms a northwest trending corridor, occupying an area approximately 1,200m long, up to 750m wide, and extending from surface to a depth of over 1,200m. The TAM target remains open to the south and east and at depth.
  • Highlights of drill hole assays received from Holes 8-12 at TAM include:
    • Hole 11: 234m @ 0.48% CuEq (from 494m), including 96m @ 0.87% CuEq (from 498m) and 54m @ 1.18% CuEq (from 502m)
    • Hole 12: 566m @ 0.32% CuEq (from 730m), including 228m @ 0.53% CuEq (from 780m)
  • Assay results from drill holes 14-23 are pending and drilling of Holes 24-27 is currently underway. Drilling to date totals >18,500m with a further 9,200m planned through the end of the year using the existing four diamond drill rigs (see Figure 2).
  • Hole 24 is currently drilling approximately 160m northwest and 160m deeper than Hole 13 and has encountered intense mineralization from 507 metres depth in an early quartz diorite intrusion. This zone is interpreted as an extension of the strong mineralization encountered in Hole 13 and includes up to 85% B-type quartz-chalcopyrite veining with approximately 2% visible chalcopyrite and trace visible gold mineralization (see Figure 4).
  • The geological character of the porphyry stocks / dykes encountered through drilling to date indicate a well-preserved porphyry system and the full size and strength of the TAM system has not yet been tested. Additional surface geochemical anomalies (A1 and A2) to the east of the current drilling area require drill testing for deeper portions of the system (Figure 2).
  • A National Instrument 43-101 compliant Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate is underway and is planned for release later in 2021.

SolGold Executive Board Member, Head of Exploration and ENSA President, Jason Ward, commented on the work being advanced at Cascabel:

