HF Foods Group Announces the Appointment of BDO as Independent Accountant
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG), a leading food distributor to Asian/Chinese restaurants across the Southeast, Pacific and Mountain
West regions of the United States (“HF Group” or the “Company”), announces the appointment of BDO USA, LLP (“BDO”) as the Company’s independently registered public accounting firm as of September
8, 2021.
As part of the Company’s ongoing effort to improve and raise the standard of its financial reporting, internal controls and corporate governance, the Audit Committee (the “Committee”) of the Board of Directors of HF Group conducted a competitive selection process to determine the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. As a result, the Committee selected and approved the appointment of BDO USA, LLP (“BDO”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, and the Company formally engaged BDO on September 8, 2021. The Company terminated the engagement of its former independent registered public accounting firm, Friedman LLP (“Friedman”) as of September 8, 2021.
Mr. Felix Lin, Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors said: “On behalf of the Company, we are excited to engage BDO, an internationally renowned and top tier Public Accounting firm as our public accountants. I look forward to working with BDO to review and improve our financial reporting standard, internal controls and governance processes.”
About HF Foods Group Inc.
HF Foods Group Inc., headquartered in City of Industry, California, is a leading marketer and distributor of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to primarily Asian/Chinese restaurants and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific and Mountain West regions of the United States. With 14 distribution centers along the U.S. eastern and western seaboards, HF Foods aims to supply the increasing demand for Asian American restaurant cuisine. With an in-house proprietary ordering and inventory control network, more than 10,000 established customers in 21 states, and strong relations with growers and suppliers of food products in the US and China, HF Foods Group is able to offer fresh, high-quality specialty restaurant foods and supplies at economical prices to its large and growing base of customers. For more information, please visit www.hffoodsgroup.com.
