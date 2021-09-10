HF Foods Group Announces the Appointment of BDO as Independent Accountant

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG), a leading food distributor to Asian/Chinese restaurants across the Southeast, Pacific and Mountain West regions of the United States (“HF Group” or the “Company”), announces the appointment of BDO USA, LLP (“BDO”) as the Company’s independently registered public accounting firm as of September 8, 2021.



As part of the Company’s ongoing effort to improve and raise the standard of its financial reporting, internal controls and corporate governance, the Audit Committee (the “Committee”) of the Board of Directors of HF Group conducted a competitive selection process to determine the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. As a result, the Committee selected and approved the appointment of BDO USA, LLP (“BDO”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, and the Company formally engaged BDO on September 8, 2021. The Company terminated the engagement of its former independent registered public accounting firm, Friedman LLP (“Friedman”) as of September 8, 2021.