checkAd

HF Foods Group Announces the Appointment of BDO as Independent Accountant

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.09.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG), a leading food distributor to Asian/Chinese restaurants across the Southeast, Pacific and Mountain West regions of the United States (“HF Group” or the “Company”), announces the appointment of BDO USA, LLP (“BDO”) as the Company’s independently registered public accounting firm as of September 8, 2021.

As part of the Company’s ongoing effort to improve and raise the standard of its financial reporting, internal controls and corporate governance, the Audit Committee (the “Committee”) of the Board of Directors of HF Group conducted a competitive selection process to determine the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. As a result, the Committee selected and approved the appointment of BDO USA, LLP (“BDO”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, and the Company formally engaged BDO on September 8, 2021. The Company terminated the engagement of its former independent registered public accounting firm, Friedman LLP (“Friedman”) as of September 8, 2021.

Mr. Felix Lin, Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors said: “On behalf of the Company, we are excited to engage BDO, an internationally renowned and top tier Public Accounting firm as our public accountants. I look forward to working with BDO to review and improve our financial reporting standard, internal controls and governance processes.”

About HF Foods Group Inc.
HF Foods Group Inc., headquartered in City of Industry, California, is a leading marketer and distributor of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to primarily Asian/Chinese restaurants and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific and Mountain West regions of the United States. With 14 distribution centers along the U.S. eastern and western seaboards, HF Foods aims to supply the increasing demand for Asian American restaurant cuisine. With an in-house proprietary ordering and inventory control network, more than 10,000 established customers in 21 states, and strong relations with growers and suppliers of food products in the US and China, HF Foods Group is able to offer fresh, high-quality specialty restaurant foods and supplies at economical prices to its large and growing base of customers. For more information, please visit www.hffoodsgroup.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HF Foods Group Announces the Appointment of BDO as Independent Accountant CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG), a leading food distributor to Asian/Chinese restaurants across the Southeast, Pacific and Mountain West regions of the United States (“HF Group” or the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Blue Prism Group Plc
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Good Energy Group plc
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sumo Group plc
Adocia to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
WISeKey’s WISe.ART Platform Leverages NFT in-App Purchases with a Breakthrough Approach to ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Result of Nordea share sale and proposal to launch share buy-back programme
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Prices $300 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Destination XL Group, Inc. Announces Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholder
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Global Graphics PLC: Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...