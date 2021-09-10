Kratos Awarded $2.8 Million to Prototype Infrastructure Hardware and Software for Unified Data Library (UDL) to Support U.S. DoD

Solution would allow space-related situational awareness data to be quickly accessible to commanders

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that the Space Systems Command (SSC) awarded the company $2.8 million in funding to develop a prototype that automatically delivers space-related Situational Awareness (SA) data to the Unified Data Library (UDL). The UDL is a joint initiative of the Air Force Research Laboratory and the Space Force’s Space Systems Command. The cloud-based platform hosts space situational awareness data from dozens of commercial, academic and government organizations and provides a digital “storefront” for users of the data.

Today, DoD satellite operators utilize disparate tools, networks and data sources at varying classification levels to attempt to build a picture of the Radio Frequency (RF) environment. Kratos’ award includes developing hardware and software infrastructure that can deliver SA data to the UDL for display and analysis. This virtualized infrastructure would be a unifying tool across entities, providing the Government’s Common Operating Environment (COE) access to near-real time SATCOM spectral data, including RF signal environment factors such as Electro Magnetic Interference (EMI) alerts, and signal geolocation data at appropriate security levels.