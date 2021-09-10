checkAd

II-VI Incorporated to Present at the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Technology Conference

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, today announced that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conference:

Citi 2021 Virtual Technology Conference

  • Date:  Monday, September 13, 2021
  • Time:  9:40 a.m. ET
  • Place:  Virtual

Participants

  • Dr. Chuck Mattera, Chief Executive Officer, II-VI
  • Mary Jane Raymond, Chief Financial Officer, II-VI

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Investors section of the II-VI website at https://www.ii-vi.com/investors-events/. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the conclusion of the event.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, industrial, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

CONTACT: Mark Lourie
  Vice President, Corporate Communications
  corporate.communications@ii-vi.com
  www.ii-vi.com/contact-us




