checkAd

CardiAMP Cell Therapy Heart Failure Trial to be Featured in Two Presentations at Heart Failure Society of America Annual Meeting 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.09.2021, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia, Inc. [Nasdaq: BCDA], a company focused on developing cellular and cell derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today announces data from its CardiAMP Cell Therapy Heart Failure pivotal trial (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT02438306), which are being presented at the Heart Failure Society of America Annual Meeting 2021 on Saturday, September 11.   This year’s meeting provides a hybrid format; in-person at the Gaylord Rockies in Denver, Colorado or global live on-line access.

Dr. Natasha Altman, principal investigator at the University of Colorado at Denver, will make a trial design presentation titled, “CardiAMP Cell Therapy Heart Failure Trial Randomized Controlled Pivotal Trial of Autologous Bone Marrow Mononuclear Cells.” She will provide an overview of the trial, along with her site’s experience to date.

Dr. Leslie Miller, principal investigator at the Congestive Heart Failure Heart Function Clinic in Clearwater, Florida, will make a presentation titled, “Women with Heart Failure in the CardiAMP Cell Therapy Trial.” As seen historically in heart failure studies, female participants are underrepresented in this study. The preliminary clinical data demonstrate women may be more likely than men to meet the cell potency assay study eligibility criterion due to the nature of their cells. Although concentration of CD34+ cells at baseline screening in patients’ bone marrow did not differ significantly between males and females, females tended to meet the cell potency assay criterion at a higher rate than males (83% vs 67%); age did not appear to confound results.

“It is great news that women meet the criteria for the CardiAMP cell potency assay at a higher rate than do men, which may result in more physicians recommending the investigational therapy to their female patients who, unfortunately, have consistently been underrepresented in rigorous heart failure trials -- including the CardiAMP Cell Therapy trial,” said Dr. Sujith Shetty, BioCardia’s Chief Medical Officer. “Through our data presentation we have already shared more about autologous cell therapy patient to patient variation than has appeared in the literature from any other trial, and this trial has already enrolled more US patients than all but three previous US trials.”  

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CardiAMP Cell Therapy Heart Failure Trial to be Featured in Two Presentations at Heart Failure Society of America Annual Meeting 2021 SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BioCardia, Inc. [Nasdaq: BCDA], a company focused on developing cellular and cell derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today announces data from its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Blue Prism Group Plc
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Good Energy Group plc
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sumo Group plc
Adocia to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
WISeKey’s WISe.ART Platform Leverages NFT in-App Purchases with a Breakthrough Approach to ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Result of Nordea share sale and proposal to launch share buy-back programme
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Prices $300 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Destination XL Group, Inc. Announces Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholder
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Global Graphics PLC: Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...