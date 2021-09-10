checkAd

Olympic Steel Names Brian C. Harkins Vice President – Aluminum

Olympic Steel Inc. (Nasdaq: ZEUS), a leading national metals service center, today announced that Brian C. Harkins has been promoted to Vice President – Aluminum.

Mr. Harkins’ promotion supports the Company’s specialty metals strategic growth efforts. Mr. Harkins will continue to report to Andy Markowitz, President – Specialty Metals.

“Brian’s extensive knowledge of the aluminum market has been invaluable in growing the business and supporting our commercial team’s success. His expertise has also enabled us to strengthen and enhance our supply base, while increasing market share and firmly establishing Olympic Steel as a growing aluminum distributor and supplier,” said Mr. Markowitz. “Brian has a clear vision for the future of our aluminum product line – a future focused on intentional, sustainable growth.”

Mr. Harkins joined the Company in 2019 as Director of Aluminum with more than 20 years of increasing commercial responsibility in the metals industry. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Marquette University in Milwaukee.

About Olympic Steel

Founded in 1954, Olympic Steel is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel, aluminum, tin plate, and metal-intensive branded products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricator of value-added parts and components. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Olympic Steel operates from 35 facilities in North America.

For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.olysteel.com.

