Bank of America Announces Senior Leadership Changes

The company is adding five new members, including three women, to the senior management team, further strengthening diversity at the most senior levels of the company. When all of the changes are complete, Bank of America’s senior management team will include individuals with an average of 21 years of service in the company and 31 years in the financial services industry, with increased global and international expertise; and more diversity of gender and race than ever before in the company’s history.

Bank of America today announced senior leadership changes to position the company for long-term success, while continuing to deliver for clients, communities and shareholders.

“These changes position the company with highly energized leaders who are committed to driving Responsible Growth through its second decade – delivering for our clients, communities and shareholders, and addressing major societal issues,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan. “As I shared with our Board of Directors, it will continue to be my privilege to serve with them as CEO as we drive Responsible Growth through its second decade.”

Below is the letter that Moynihan shared with the company’s teammates today.

To my teammates,

We established the path forward for our company nearly 12 years ago as we emerged from the global financial crisis with our focus on Responsible Growth. As we stated then, we drive Responsible Growth through four tenets: we must grow and win in the market; we must grow through our customer-focused strategy serving people, companies and institutions; we must grow in alignment with our risk framework; and we must grow in a sustainable manner through operational excellence, being a great place to work, and sharing success with our communities.

This steadfast focus has enabled us to build strength quarter by quarter, year over year – to record levels of earnings, market capitalization, client and employee satisfaction, and brand and reputation. Our momentum has continued through the healthcare crisis and unprecedented challenges of the past 20 months with your terrific efforts and leadership.

Also core to our long-term progress is our ongoing effort to develop generations of diverse leaders who are deeply experienced and energized to drive the company’s growth. As we focus on the path ahead and what it requires, and individuals decide they are ready to transition and/or retire, we are able to promote and expand colleagues from inside the company resulting in new opportunities, smooth transitions, and continued momentum.