checkAd

Bank of America Announces Senior Leadership Changes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.09.2021, 14:05  |  32   |   |   

Bank of America today announced senior leadership changes to position the company for long-term success, while continuing to deliver for clients, communities and shareholders.

The company is adding five new members, including three women, to the senior management team, further strengthening diversity at the most senior levels of the company. When all of the changes are complete, Bank of America’s senior management team will include individuals with an average of 21 years of service in the company and 31 years in the financial services industry, with increased global and international expertise; and more diversity of gender and race than ever before in the company’s history.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Bank of America!
Short
Basispreis 43,72€
Hebel 13,88
Ask 0,22
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 37,94€
Hebel 12,86
Ask 0,28
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“These changes position the company with highly energized leaders who are committed to driving Responsible Growth through its second decade – delivering for our clients, communities and shareholders, and addressing major societal issues,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan. “As I shared with our Board of Directors, it will continue to be my privilege to serve with them as CEO as we drive Responsible Growth through its second decade.”

Below is the letter that Moynihan shared with the company’s teammates today.

To my teammates,

We established the path forward for our company nearly 12 years ago as we emerged from the global financial crisis with our focus on Responsible Growth. As we stated then, we drive Responsible Growth through four tenets: we must grow and win in the market; we must grow through our customer-focused strategy serving people, companies and institutions; we must grow in alignment with our risk framework; and we must grow in a sustainable manner through operational excellence, being a great place to work, and sharing success with our communities.

This steadfast focus has enabled us to build strength quarter by quarter, year over year – to record levels of earnings, market capitalization, client and employee satisfaction, and brand and reputation. Our momentum has continued through the healthcare crisis and unprecedented challenges of the past 20 months with your terrific efforts and leadership.

Also core to our long-term progress is our ongoing effort to develop generations of diverse leaders who are deeply experienced and energized to drive the company’s growth. As we focus on the path ahead and what it requires, and individuals decide they are ready to transition and/or retire, we are able to promote and expand colleagues from inside the company resulting in new opportunities, smooth transitions, and continued momentum.

Seite 1 von 7
Bank of America Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bank of America Announces Senior Leadership Changes Bank of America today announced senior leadership changes to position the company for long-term success, while continuing to deliver for clients, communities and shareholders. The company is adding five new members, including three women, to the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
SharpRank & Sports Illustrated Partner to Be Most Trusted Data Source in Online Gambling
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Announces VOR33 Granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for ...
VICI Properties Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Columbia Care Celebrates the Start of Whole Flower Cannabis Sales in Virginia
1847 Goedeker Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominations From Kanen Wealth ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.09.21BofA Unveils "VAM 2.0", an Enhanced Virtual Account Management Solution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Bank of America SafeBalance Banking Surpasses Three Million Client Accounts; New Balance Assist Offering to Surpass 100,000 Loans in Less Than a Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Diese 4 Aktien machen 70 % des Portfolios von Warren Buffett aus
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
27.08.215 Gründe, warum Warren Buffett für eine Weile keine Banken mehr kaufen könnte
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
26.08.21Bank of America Announces Retirement of Anne Finucane, Vice Chairman and Thomas Montag, Chief Operating Officer and president of Global Banking and Markets
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21Warren Buffett liebt Dividenden? Es gibt eine Sache, die er noch mehr mag!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
19.08.21Bank of America Sets Company Record for Patents Granted During First Half of 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21More Than 70% of Hispanic Millennials Providing Financial Support to Family Members – With Many Increasing Their Support During the Pandemic
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Wenn die Börse um 10 % korrigiert, stehen diese 5 turbostarken Aktien auf meiner Kaufliste
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
14.08.21Rekordjäger Dax - Hoffnung der Anleger größer als die Sorgen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte