CF Energy Launched The Low Carbon Energy Utilization Project

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CF Energy Corp. (TSX-V:CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”; together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), a leading new energy service provider in the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC” or “China”), is pleased to announce that the Company’s Haitang Bay Integrated Smart Energy Phase One Project has successfully commenced operation in September of 2021. The first group of commercial customers received the district cooling supply service from the Company includes The Sanya Edition Hotel, Fairmont Sanya Haitang Bay and Westin Sanya Haitang Bay Resort. The DoubleTree Resort by Hilton is also expected to be connected upon its completion of renovations. The collective cooling space of these customers is about 195,040 square meters. The Company has signed up nine commercial customers in Haitang Bay so far with the total supplied cooling space of 350,052 square meters. The Company will continue to add more customers into the system following its business plan.



The Haitang Bay Integrated Smart Energy Project (the Project) has been recognized as a low carbon energy utilization project in the tropical resort city of Sanya, in south China’s Hainan Province, to provide air-conditioning with reduced emissions. Upon completion of the Project it aims to provide cooling services for public facilities in the Haitang Bay area, covering about 4.7 million square meters cooling space, including many high-end hotels and commercial buildings.

The project integrates advanced energy-saving technologies, such as ice storage, water-source heating pumping. It is expected to save about 30,000 tones of standard coal and reduce about 100,000 tones of carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions every year.

The service provided by the Company will help its customers to reduce their energy consumption management cost and be more focused on their core business. As a low-carbon demonstrative project in Sanya, the Company has been aiming to make it a sustainable and economic business model in China.

About CF Energy Corp. (Previously known as: Changfeng Energy Inc.)

CF Energy Corp. is a Canadian public company trading on the Toronto Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the stock symbol “CFY”. It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas utility/distribution company in the PRC. CF Energy strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy for its customer base in the PRC.