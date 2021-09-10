Liquidia to Participate at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) announced today that Damian deGoa, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, which runs from September 13 – 15, 2021. The conference will be held in a virtual format.

The presentation will be available on-demand in the Investors section of Liquidia’s website at https://liquidia.com/investors/events-and-presentations starting at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, September 13, 2021, and available for 30 days following the conference.