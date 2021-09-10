Gemini Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Preclinical Data at the 13th International Conference on Complement Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GMTX), a clinical stage precision medicine company developing innovative treatments for genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD), today announced one oral presentation and the presentation of three posters at the 13th International Conference on Complement Therapeutics held in Ioannina, Greece from September 8-13, 2021.

“The results presented today underscore the potential of GEM103 as the next class of complement therapeutic for the treatment of AMD by regulating complement. These results to date add to our understanding of GEM103’s mechanism of action, points of intervention in the pathway, duration and the ability of complement factor H to restore regulation of complement activity in the eye,” said Walter Strapps, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Gemini Therapeutics. “Additionally, these data contribute to the growing body of evidence that gives us confidence in this potential novel intravitreal treatment and the importance of the restoration of complement regulation, rather than indiscriminate inhibition, as a therapeutic approach.”