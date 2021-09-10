checkAd

Gemini Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Preclinical Data at the 13th International Conference on Complement Therapeutics

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.09.2021, 14:30  |  51   |   |   

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GMTX), a clinical stage precision medicine company developing innovative treatments for genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD), today announced one oral presentation and the presentation of three posters at the 13th International Conference on Complement Therapeutics held in Ioannina, Greece from September 8-13, 2021.

“The results presented today underscore the potential of GEM103 as the next class of complement therapeutic for the treatment of AMD by regulating complement. These results to date add to our understanding of GEM103’s mechanism of action, points of intervention in the pathway, duration and the ability of complement factor H to restore regulation of complement activity in the eye,” said Walter Strapps, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Gemini Therapeutics. “Additionally, these data contribute to the growing body of evidence that gives us confidence in this potential novel intravitreal treatment and the importance of the restoration of complement regulation, rather than indiscriminate inhibition, as a therapeutic approach.”

Gemini is currently conducting the ReGAtta study, an ongoing Phase 2a open-label, single-arm study of GEM103 in genetically-defined patients with geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry AMD. ReGAtta is designed to investigate the safety and tolerability, PK, and evidence of complement regulation through ocular biomarkers following repeat intravitreal administration of GEM103. Based on the previously announced initial results of the ReGAtta study, Gemini plans to advance GEM103 into late-stage studies that will be designed to assess efficacy and safety of GEM103 in the treatment of GA.

The oral presentation was given by Dr. Robyn Biggs, Associate Director – Research on September 10, 2021 at 9:35 am (GMT+3) and was titled “Mechanism of Action of Complement Factor H as a Therapeutic in AMD”. The presentation covered a study designed to understand the non-canonical complement pathway mechanisms of action (MOA) as it relates to the RPE cell health and homeostasis, and GEM103’s demonstration of several advantages as a potential therapeutic for the treatment of AMD. Notably, the study results show that GEM103 localized to “self cell” surfaces, including the RPE, using endogenous mechanisms and remained bound on the cell surface for an extended duration. GEM103 also inhibited inappropriate complement activation selectively on host cells by inhibiting deposition of C3-convertase while leading to a reduction in inflammation markers C3a and Ba levels.

Seite 1 von 5
Gemini Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gemini Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Preclinical Data at the 13th International Conference on Complement Therapeutics Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GMTX), a clinical stage precision medicine company developing innovative treatments for genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD), today announced one oral presentation and the presentation of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
SharpRank & Sports Illustrated Partner to Be Most Trusted Data Source in Online Gambling
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Announces VOR33 Granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for ...
VICI Properties Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Columbia Care Celebrates the Start of Whole Flower Cannabis Sales in Virginia
1847 Goedeker Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominations From Kanen Wealth ...
AWS and Bundesliga to Debut Two New Bundesliga Match Facts for the 2021–22 European Football ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.09.21Gemini Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Previously Released Data from Its Ongoing Phase 2a Study of GEM103 at EURETINA 2021 Virtual
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Gemini Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Gemini Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Previously Released Data from Its Ongoing Phase 2a Study of GEM103 at Clinical Trials at the Summit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Gemini Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten