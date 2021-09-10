Gemini Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Preclinical Data at the 13th International Conference on Complement Therapeutics
Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GMTX), a clinical stage precision medicine company developing innovative treatments for genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD), today announced one oral presentation and the presentation of three posters at the 13th International Conference on Complement Therapeutics held in Ioannina, Greece from September 8-13, 2021.
“The results presented today underscore the potential of GEM103 as the next class of complement therapeutic for the treatment of AMD by regulating complement. These results to date add to our understanding of GEM103’s mechanism of action, points of intervention in the pathway, duration and the ability of complement factor H to restore regulation of complement activity in the eye,” said Walter Strapps, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Gemini Therapeutics. “Additionally, these data contribute to the growing body of evidence that gives us confidence in this potential novel intravitreal treatment and the importance of the restoration of complement regulation, rather than indiscriminate inhibition, as a therapeutic approach.”
Gemini is currently conducting the ReGAtta study, an ongoing Phase 2a open-label, single-arm study of GEM103 in genetically-defined patients with geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry AMD. ReGAtta is designed to investigate the safety and tolerability, PK, and evidence of complement regulation through ocular biomarkers following repeat intravitreal administration of GEM103. Based on the previously announced initial results of the ReGAtta study, Gemini plans to advance GEM103 into late-stage studies that will be designed to assess efficacy and safety of GEM103 in the treatment of GA.
The oral presentation was given by Dr. Robyn Biggs, Associate Director – Research on September 10, 2021 at 9:35 am (GMT+3) and was titled “Mechanism of Action of Complement Factor H as a Therapeutic in AMD”. The presentation covered a study designed to understand the non-canonical complement pathway mechanisms of action (MOA) as it relates to the RPE cell health and homeostasis, and GEM103’s demonstration of several advantages as a potential therapeutic for the treatment of AMD. Notably, the study results show that GEM103 localized to “self cell” surfaces, including the RPE, using endogenous mechanisms and remained bound on the cell surface for an extended duration. GEM103 also inhibited inappropriate complement activation selectively on host cells by inhibiting deposition of C3-convertase while leading to a reduction in inflammation markers C3a and Ba levels.
