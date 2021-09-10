checkAd

SG ECHO Selected as Exclusive Manufacturer for Street Food USA

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that SG ECHO has been selected as Street Food USA’s exclusive manufacturer in the United States for its national modular rollout of food halls.

SG ECHO Selected as Exclusive Manufacturer for Street Food USA

Street Food’s expertise lies within defining concepts and locations for new, permanent food markets, with one of its original and most popular being in Europe, Aarhus Street Food, in Denmark.

Street Food USA establishes and manages street food markets that focus on local entrepreneurship, sustainable economic growth, and small business by bringing together independent owner-operated kitchens.

“After two and a half years of market research and dialogue with a handful of the leading experts within modular-construction, SG Blocks proved to be the perfect match for Street Food USA,” Thomas Bendtsen, Founder & CEO of Street Food USA noted. “We are excited that we are going to work side by side with SG Blocks in the years to come. Partners such as SG Blocks are the cornerstone of our strategy when rolling out our concept in the U.S.”

“We have a special soft spot for small and innovative businesses at SG Blocks. We couldn’t be happier to team up with Street Food USA to empower small kitchen owners and local business,” Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of SG Blocks explained. “SG Blocks’ capabilities truly allow for the kind of creative freedom that Street Food USA is looking for.”

While Street Food USA’s model can be deployed anywhere, its mission is locally anchored to contribute to gender, ethnic, and cultural diversity on the local level through food and unique dining experiences.

SG Blocks will provide architectural design, consulting, and engineering services for the project. The initial design build contract will employ 35 SG Blocks Modules. The first location planned is in the Southern United States. Updates are to follow as further details become available.

About SG Blocks, Inc.
 SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteel, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then customized to client specifications. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

