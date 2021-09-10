Limbach Holdings to Present at Lake Street Capital Markets’ 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference
Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) (“Limbach”) today announced that management will participate in Lake Street Capital Markets’ 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference on September 15, 2021. Charlie Bacon, President & Chief Executive Officer, Jayme Brooks, CFO, and Matt Katz, Executive Vice President – Mergers, Acquisitions and Capital Markets, will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day.
More information on the conference can be found at https://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/big5conference or by contacting Limbach Investor Relations.
About Limbach
Limbach is an integrated building systems solutions firm whose expertise is in the design, modular prefabrication, installation, management and maintenance of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (“HVAC”), mechanical, electrical, plumbing and controls systems. Our market sectors primarily include the following: healthcare, life sciences, data centers, industrial and light manufacturing, entertainment, education and government. With 22 offices throughout the United States and Limbach's full life-cycle capabilities, from concept design and engineering through system commissioning and recurring 24/7 service and maintenance, Limbach is positioned as a value-added and essential partner for building owners, construction managers, general contractors and energy service companies.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210910005074/en/
