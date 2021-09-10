checkAd

Limbach Holdings to Present at Lake Street Capital Markets’ 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.09.2021, 14:30  |  21   |   |   

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) (“Limbach”) today announced that management will participate in Lake Street Capital Markets’ 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference on September 15, 2021. Charlie Bacon, President & Chief Executive Officer, Jayme Brooks, CFO, and Matt Katz, Executive Vice President – Mergers, Acquisitions and Capital Markets, will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

More information on the conference can be found at https://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/big5conference or by contacting Limbach Investor Relations.

About Limbach

Limbach is an integrated building systems solutions firm whose expertise is in the design, modular prefabrication, installation, management and maintenance of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (“HVAC”), mechanical, electrical, plumbing and controls systems. Our market sectors primarily include the following: healthcare, life sciences, data centers, industrial and light manufacturing, entertainment, education and government. With 22 offices throughout the United States and Limbach's full life-cycle capabilities, from concept design and engineering through system commissioning and recurring 24/7 service and maintenance, Limbach is positioned as a value-added and essential partner for building owners, construction managers, general contractors and energy service companies.

Limbach Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Limbach Holdings to Present at Lake Street Capital Markets’ 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) (“Limbach”) today announced that management will participate in Lake Street Capital Markets’ 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference on September 15, 2021. Charlie Bacon, President & Chief Executive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
SharpRank & Sports Illustrated Partner to Be Most Trusted Data Source in Online Gambling
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Announces VOR33 Granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for ...
VICI Properties Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Columbia Care Celebrates the Start of Whole Flower Cannabis Sales in Virginia
1847 Goedeker Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominations From Kanen Wealth ...
AWS and Bundesliga to Debut Two New Bundesliga Match Facts for the 2021–22 European Football ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.09.21Limbach Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment of Linda G. Alvarado to the Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Limbach Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten