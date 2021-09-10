Limbach Holdings to Present at Lake Street Capital Markets’ 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) (“Limbach”) today announced that management will participate in Lake Street Capital Markets’ 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference on September 15, 2021. Charlie Bacon, President & Chief Executive Officer, Jayme Brooks, CFO, and Matt Katz, Executive Vice President – Mergers, Acquisitions and Capital Markets, will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

More information on the conference can be found at https://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/big5conference or by contacting Limbach Investor Relations.