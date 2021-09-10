Bioceres Crop Solutions to Present at Lake Street’s 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference September 14-15, 2021

Bioceres Crop Solutions Chief Executive Officer Federico Trucco and Chief Financial Officer Enrique Lopez Lecube will conduct 30-minute video one-on-one meetings during the event, where they will discuss the Company’s recently released results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, its HB4 program momentum and upcoming milestones.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (“Bioceres”) (NASDAQ: BIOX), a fully-integrated provider of crop productivity solutions designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality, has been invited to present at the Lake Street’s 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference, which is being held virtually on September 14-15, 2021.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Lake Street representative or you may also email your request to BIOX@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About the BIG Conference

Lake Street will host its fifth annual BIG (Best Ideas Growth) institutional investor conference showcasing many interesting, dynamic public growth companies. Executives from over 100 publicly traded companies will meet institutional investors in an interactive, one-on-one meeting format. This is an invitation-only event attended by top institutional investors from across the country.

About Lake Street

Founded in 2012, Lake Street Capital Markets is a full-service boutique investment bank focused on dynamic high-growth companies and sectors of the economy. Lake Street’s research enables institutional investors to understand emerging secular trends and identify innovative companies best positioned to benefit. Lake Street provides access to capital, mergers and acquisitions advice, and strategic counsel with a focus on building relationships to unlock value and growth. Lake Street’s core commitment is to provide informed advice and exceptional service to their clients. For more information visit http://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOX) is a fully integrated provider of crop productivity technologies designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality. To do this, Bioceres’ solutions create economic incentives for farmers and other stakeholders to adopt environmentally friendlier production practices. The Company has a unique biotech platform with high-impact, patented technologies for seeds and microbial ag-inputs, as well as next generation crop nutrition and protection solutions. Through its HB4 program, the Company is bringing digital solutions to support growers’ decisions and provide end-to-end traceability for production outputs. For more information, visit here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210910005083/en/