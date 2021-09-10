checkAd

Bright Health Group Announces Participation in Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Bright Health Group, Inc. (“Bright Health Group”) (NYSE: BHG), a leading value-based integrated healthcare company, today announced that president and CEO, Mike Mikan, and chief financial and administrative officer, Cathy Smith, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 12:30pm Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the discussion will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.brighthealthgroup.com.

ABOUT BRIGHT HEALTH GROUP

Bright Health Group is built upon the belief that by aligning the best local resources in healthcare delivery with the financing of care, we can drive a superior consumer experience, optimize clinical outcomes, reduce systemic waste, and lower costs. We are building a national Integrated System of Care in close partnership with our Care Partners. Our differentiated approach is built on alignment, focused on the consumer, and powered by technology. We have two market-facing businesses: NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. NeueHealth delivers high-quality virtual and in-person clinical care to nearly 170,000 patients under value-based contracts through our 44 owned primary care clinics and 87 affiliated clinics. Bright HealthCare offers Commercial and Medicare health plan products to over 663,000 consumers in 14 states and 99 markets. At Bright Health Group, we are delivering on our mission of Making healthcare right. Together. For more information, visit www.brighthealthgroup.com.

Wertpapier


