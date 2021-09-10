Bright Health Group Announces Participation in Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Bright Health Group, Inc. (“Bright Health Group”) (NYSE: BHG), a leading value-based integrated healthcare company, today announced that president and CEO, Mike Mikan, and chief financial and administrative officer, Cathy Smith, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 12:30pm Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the discussion will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.brighthealthgroup.com.