Faraday Future (FF) to Partner With Local Group of Automotive Enthusiasts the “Purist Group” to Support a Joint Toy Drive in Conjunction With the Annual FF 919 Futurist Day Celebration

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it is partnering with the non-profit organization the Purist Group to support a joint FF Toy Drive which benefits underprivileged and less fortunate children and families in Southern California communities. The Toy Drive will be held in conjunction with the annual FF 919 Futurist Day co-creation festival which will be held at the FF HQ in Los Angeles, Calif. on September 19 th .

Faraday Future and the Purist Group Announce Toy Drive (Graphic: Business Wire)

“With the support of key partners like Faraday Future, the Purist Group hopes to deliver as many toys as we can, with the ultimate goal to spread joy and give these kids an early Christmas,” said Sean Lee, founder of the Purist Group. “We are a collection of enthusiasts brought together by a shared interest in the Southern California car culture and dedicated to building up our community through charity events and volunteer-based service.”

FF is partnering with the non-profit organization The Purist Group to support a joint FF Toy Drive which benefits underprivileged and less fortunate children and families in Southern California communities. 919 participants are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to the 919-event valued at $25 or more. All items will be donated to local charities through the Purist Group. As a global company born and rooted in Southern California, FF and the Purist Group are united in supporting the local communities and families.

Participants at the 919 event consist of FF employees and their friends and family members, charity project participants, investors, media, paid reservation holders, and potential users who actively participate in FF co-creation projects. FF offers an unparalleled experience through an interactive exchange between users and the FF products. The 919 event brings that idea to life, with activities from Cars & Coffee to letting kids co-create with FF’s top designers and engineers. The FF executive team will update 919 visitors on the latest developments at FF, especially highlighting positive progress on the FF 91 production and delivery targets.