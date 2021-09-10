SEE Announces Upcoming Event with the Financial Community

checkAd

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) will participate in the following event with the financial community. The executive team will discuss the Company’s SEE Operating Model and growth strategy focused on automation, digital and sustainability.

Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference
September 13, 2021
1:30 p.m. ET – Virtual Fireside Chat
Ted Doheny, President and CEO
Chris Stephens, SVP and CFO

The conference will be webcast live. Interested parties can view the events on Sealed Air’s Investors homepage at www.sealedair.com/investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) is in business to protect, to solve critical packaging challenges, and to make our world better than we found it. Our packaging technology, solutions, and systems create a safer, more resilient and less wasteful global food supply chain, enable eCommerce, and protect goods transported worldwide.

Our globally recognized brands include CRYOVAC brand food packaging, SEALED AIR brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG brand automated systems, BUBBLE WRAP brand packaging, and SEE Automation solutions.

SEE’s Operating Model, along with industry-leading experts in materials, engineering, technology, and science are driving our innovative solution systems to be more sustainable, automated, and digitally connected.

SEE is leading the packaging industry to create a more environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable future and has pledged to design or advance 100% of its packaging materials to be recyclable or reusable by 2025, and a bolder goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions in its global operations by 2040. The company is also committed to a diverse workforce and inclusive culture through its 2025 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion pledge.

SEE generated $4.9 billion in sales in 2020 and has approximately 16,500 employees who serve customers in 117 countries/territories. To learn more, visit sealedair.com.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, sealedair.com, in the Investors section. We use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

