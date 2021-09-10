checkAd

Shareholder Input Needed on Important Arbitration Matter in Odyssey Marine’s Claim vs. Mexico (NASDAQ OMEX)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.09.2021, 14:32  |  33   |   |   

Green River Asset Management has published a report requesting that shareholders provide their input to Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) (“Odyssey”) management on the subject of pre-award interest. The article can be found at https://greenriverassetmanagement.wordpress.com/

The report notes that pre-award interest is an area of critical importance to shareholders because OMEX’s ultimate arbitration award is extremely sensitive to this rate. Yet, Green River’s research indicates that Odyssey’s quantum experts have requested a rate of pre-award interest that only covers half of the costs incurred over the pre-award period.

Shareholders in Odyssey and subsidiary Exploraciones Oceanicas need to familiarize themselves with issues around pre-award interest and provide their input to management because it is in their best interest to do so. The report will help shareholders quickly get up to speed on the matter by providing both analysis and independent sources of information.

Forward Looking Information

This Press Release may include "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. Certain factors that could cause outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of Odyssey’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and Odyssey’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The possible outcomes of the matter described herein will depend upon unpredictable future events, many of which are beyond Odyssey's or Drumcliffe’s control and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any desirable outcome will occur.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shareholder Input Needed on Important Arbitration Matter in Odyssey Marine’s Claim vs. Mexico (NASDAQ OMEX) Green River Asset Management has published a report requesting that shareholders provide their input to Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) (“Odyssey”) management on the subject of pre-award interest. The article can be found at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
SharpRank & Sports Illustrated Partner to Be Most Trusted Data Source in Online Gambling
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Announces VOR33 Granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for ...
VICI Properties Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Columbia Care Celebrates the Start of Whole Flower Cannabis Sales in Virginia
1847 Goedeker Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominations From Kanen Wealth ...
AWS and Bundesliga to Debut Two New Bundesliga Match Facts for the 2021–22 European Football ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.09.21New Research Describes Odyssey Marine’s Strong Position in Arbitration vs. Mexico (NASDAQ: OMEX)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Investor Group Led By Litigation Funder Drumcliffe Acquires Additional Equity Stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.08.21Odyssey Marine Exploration Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten