checkAd

Aileron Therapeutics to Present New Clinical Data at ESMO Virtual Congress 2021 Supporting Novel, Selective Chemoprotective Agent ALRN-6924

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.09.2021, 14:30  |  97   |   |   

  • Preliminary findings from ongoing Phase 1 healthy volunteer study will include data relating to mechanism of action; optimal dose; and time to onset, duration and magnitude of pharmacodynamic effects
  • Final data from completed Phase 1b study in patients with small cell lung cancer (SCLC) receiving topotecan supporting best-in-class potential of ALRN-6924

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aileron Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ALRN), a chemoprotection oncology company focused on fundamentally transforming the experience of chemotherapy for cancer patients, today announced two upcoming poster presentations at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2021, which is being held September 16-21, 2021. In these posters, Aileron will present preliminary data from its ongoing Phase 1 study of ALRN-6924 in healthy volunteers and final data from its completed Phase 1b study of ALRN-6924 in patients with small cell lung cancer (SCLC) receiving second-line topotecan treatment. Aileron is developing ALRN-6924 to selectively protect healthy cells in patients with cancers that harbor p53 mutations to reduce or eliminate chemotherapy-induced side effects while preserving chemotherapy’s attack on cancer cells, an emerging concept known as chemoprotection. ALRN-6924, a first-in-class MDM2/MDMX dual inhibitor, is designed to activate p53, which in turn upregulates p21, a known inhibitor of the cell replication cycle.

“We are excited to share preliminary findings from our ongoing study of ALRN-6924 in healthy volunteers as well as final results from our completed Phase 1b study of ALRN-6924 in patients with small cell lung cancer at the upcoming ESMO Congress,” said Manuel Aivado, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Aileron. “These findings support the design of our ongoing randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of ALRN-6924 in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and are helping us plan for future clinical studies of ALRN-6924 in multiple p53-mutated cancers and types of chemotherapy.”   

Aileron ESMO Poster Presentations

Title: A Phase 1b Study of the Dual MDMX/MDM2 Inhibitor, ALRN-6924, for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-induced Myelosuppression         
Abstract/Poster #: 1654P

Title: A Phase 1 Study of the Dual MDMX/MDM2 Inhibitor, ALRN 6924, in Healthy Volunteers
Abstract/Poster #: 1791P

Archived versions of Aileron’s ESMO poster presentations will be available under the Scientific Publications section of Aileron’s website at https://www.aileronrx.com/science/scientific-publications/.  

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aileron Therapeutics to Present New Clinical Data at ESMO Virtual Congress 2021 Supporting Novel, Selective Chemoprotective Agent ALRN-6924 Preliminary findings from ongoing Phase 1 healthy volunteer study will include data relating to mechanism of action; optimal dose; and time to onset, duration and magnitude of pharmacodynamic effectsFinal data from completed Phase 1b study in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Blue Prism Group Plc
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Good Energy Group plc
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sumo Group plc
Adocia to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
WISeKey’s WISe.ART Platform Leverages NFT in-App Purchases with a Breakthrough Approach to ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Result of Nordea share sale and proposal to launch share buy-back programme
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Prices $300 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Destination XL Group, Inc. Announces Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholder
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Global Graphics PLC: Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...