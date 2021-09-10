Aileron Therapeutics to Present New Clinical Data at ESMO Virtual Congress 2021 Supporting Novel, Selective Chemoprotective Agent ALRN-6924

Preliminary findings from ongoing Phase 1 healthy volunteer study will include data relating to mechanism of action; optimal dose; and time to onset, duration and magnitude of pharmacodynamic effects



Final data from completed Phase 1b study in patients with small cell lung cancer (SCLC) receiving topotecan supporting best-in-class potential of ALRN-6924

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aileron Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ALRN), a chemoprotection oncology company focused on fundamentally transforming the experience of chemotherapy for cancer patients, today announced two upcoming poster presentations at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2021, which is being held September 16-21, 2021. In these posters, Aileron will present preliminary data from its ongoing Phase 1 study of ALRN-6924 in healthy volunteers and final data from its completed Phase 1b study of ALRN-6924 in patients with small cell lung cancer (SCLC) receiving second-line topotecan treatment. Aileron is developing ALRN-6924 to selectively protect healthy cells in patients with cancers that harbor p53 mutations to reduce or eliminate chemotherapy-induced side effects while preserving chemotherapy’s attack on cancer cells, an emerging concept known as chemoprotection. ALRN-6924, a first-in-class MDM2/MDMX dual inhibitor, is designed to activate p53, which in turn upregulates p21, a known inhibitor of the cell replication cycle.

“We are excited to share preliminary findings from our ongoing study of ALRN-6924 in healthy volunteers as well as final results from our completed Phase 1b study of ALRN-6924 in patients with small cell lung cancer at the upcoming ESMO Congress,” said Manuel Aivado, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Aileron. “These findings support the design of our ongoing randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of ALRN-6924 in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and are helping us plan for future clinical studies of ALRN-6924 in multiple p53-mutated cancers and types of chemotherapy.”

Aileron ESMO Poster Presentations

Title: A Phase 1b Study of the Dual MDMX/MDM2 Inhibitor, ALRN-6924, for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-induced Myelosuppression

Abstract/Poster #: 1654P

Title: A Phase 1 Study of the Dual MDMX/MDM2 Inhibitor, ALRN 6924, in Healthy Volunteers

Abstract/Poster #: 1791P

Archived versions of Aileron’s ESMO poster presentations will be available under the Scientific Publications section of Aileron’s website at https://www.aileronrx.com/science/scientific-publications/.