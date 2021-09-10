Ideal Power to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

The virtual presentation will be available starting at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on September 13, 2021. Registration for the event is accessible via www.hcwevents.com/annualconference .

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN bi-directional power switches, today announced that Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Burns, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 23rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, taking place virtually September 13-15, 2021. Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Presentation Date/Time: Virtual presentation will be available starting at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on September 13, 2021

Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/3eaee5cf-6048-46fe-9c99-f9c63d33904a

Meeting availability: September 13th, 14th, 15th

Webcast replays of the presentation sessions and a copy of Ideal Power’s latest investor presentation will be available on the company’s website. To schedule one-on-ones, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bi-directional power switches, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS / data center and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bi-directional, Bi-polar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN is a unique double-sided bi-directional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN modules will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.

