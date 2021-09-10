checkAd

Lantheus Announces Presentation at the 2021 American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.09.2021, 14:30  |  63   |   |   

Highlights Piflufolastat F 18’s Potential to Change Initial Risk Assessment and Intended Patient Management in High-Risk Prostate Cancer

Identified Regional Lymph Node and/or Distant Metastases in 26.9% of Patients Prior to Definitive Therapy

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH), an established leader and fully integrated provider committed to innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to find, fight and follow serious medical conditions, announced that data from the OSPREY pivotal trial on the utility of piflufolastat F 18 (previously referred to as 18F-DCFPyL or PyL) during initial assessment on men with high risk prostate cancer were presented at the 2021 American Urological Association (AUA) Virtual Annual Meeting. Piflufolastat F 18 is Lantheus’ prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent.

The OSPREY study evaluated the diagnostic performance of piflufolastat F 18 PET/CT using a histopathology truth standard in men with newly diagnosed prostate cancer. A single dose of 9 mCi (333 MBq) of piflufolastat F 18 was administered via intravenous injection, followed by PET/CT acquisition 1 to 2 hours thereafter. 268 men with a median PSA 9.7 (range 1.2-125.3, n=267) underwent a piflufolastat F 18 PET/CT scan. After a piflufolastat F 18 PET/CT scan, 72 (26.9%) patients had regional lymph node and/or distant metastases identified and were radiographically staged with 39 (14.6%) as N1/M0 and 33 (12.3%) as N0/M1 or N1/M1 disease.

In addition, the Company also presented at the meeting the results of an independent, retrospective review to assess the impact of piflufolastat F 18 imaging on the planned management of the patients in the trial. A multidisciplinary panel, consisting of an independent urologist, medical oncologist and radiation oncologist, assessed the patients’ clinical profiles and conventional imaging data before reviewing the patients’ piflufolastat F 18 imaging data. Incorporation of the piflufolastat F 18 results led to a potential change in planned management for 43.6% (115/264) of patients. In 39.0% (103/264), a change in surgery or type of surgery was recommended and in 25.8% (68/264), a change in planned radiation therapy was recommended.1

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lantheus Announces Presentation at the 2021 American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting Highlights Piflufolastat F 18’s Potential to Change Initial Risk Assessment and Intended Patient Management in High-Risk Prostate Cancer Identified Regional Lymph Node and/or Distant Metastases in 26.9% of Patients Prior to Definitive Therapy …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Blue Prism Group Plc
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Good Energy Group plc
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sumo Group plc
Adocia to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
WISeKey’s WISe.ART Platform Leverages NFT in-App Purchases with a Breakthrough Approach to ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Result of Nordea share sale and proposal to launch share buy-back programme
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Prices $300 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Destination XL Group, Inc. Announces Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholder
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Global Graphics PLC: Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...