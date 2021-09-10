Bridgeline CEO Ari Kahn to Speak at Taglich Brothers Annual Investment Conference

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that the company would present at the Taglich Brothers 17th Annual Investment Conference at the TWA Hotel at JFK in New York on September 13th at 3:15 pm ET.



"The Taglich Brothers Investment Conference is an excellent venue for Bridgeline to meet investors and share its recent success in growing sales and achieving profitability," said Mr. Kahn. "With COVID-19, many investor conferences canceled, and we're happy to see the Taglich team put in the effort to make this important event happen."