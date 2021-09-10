checkAd

Dyadic to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyadic International, Inc. ("Dyadic", "we", "us", "our", or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DYAI), a global biotechnology company focused on further improving, applying, and deploying its proprietary C1-cell protein production platform to accelerate development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines and therapeutics at flexible commercial scales, today announced that the Company’s management will be attending and presenting at the following upcoming virtual investor event:

Event Details
Presenter: Mark Emalfarb, CEO

Date: Monday, September 13, 2021
Time: 7:00 AM Eastern Time – Presentation will also be available on demand during the conference September 13 - 15, 2021
Event Link: https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

Dyadic management will be available during the event for one-one-one meetings. Interested investors may request a one-on-one meeting at hzosiak@dyadic.com or contact Dyadic at (561) 743-8333.

About Dyadic International, Inc.

Dyadic International, Inc. is a global biotechnology company which is developing what it believes will be a potentially significant biopharmaceutical protein production platform based on the fungus Thermothelomyces heterothallica (formerly Myceliophthora thermophila), named C1. The C1 microorganism, which enables the development and large-scale manufacture of low cost proteins, has the potential to be further developed into a safe and efficient expression system that may help speed up the development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales. Dyadic is using the C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles (VLPs) and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, Fab antibody fragments, Fc-Fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins. Certain other research activities are ongoing which include the exploration of using C1 to develop and produce certain metabolites and other biologic products. Dyadic pursues research and development collaborations, licensing arrangements and other commercial opportunities with its partners and collaborators to leverage the value and benefits of these technologies in development and manufacture of biopharmaceuticals. In particular, as the aging population grows in developed and undeveloped countries, Dyadic believes the C1 technology may help bring biologic vaccines, drugs and other biologic products to market faster, in greater volumes, at lower cost, and with new properties to drug developers and manufacturers, and improve access and cost to patients and the healthcare system, but most importantly save lives. 

Please visit Dyadic’s website at http://www.dyadic.com/ for additional information, including details regarding Dyadic’s plans for its biopharmaceutical business.

Contact:

Dyadic International, Inc.
Mark Emalfarb, CEO
Phone: (561) 743-8333
Email: memalfarb@dyadic.com





