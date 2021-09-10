checkAd

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces the First Album Release of Syndicate Bass Records, LLC under the Company Entertainment Division, Lavish Entertainment, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTVH) is pleased to announce its Entertainment Division, Lavish Entertainment, Inc., has released its debut experimental bass music album under the Company’s recently formed Record Label, Syndicate Bass Records. The Company has the revolutionary vision to highlight music and visuals on one label by launching animations in concert with each song and distributing this unique content on global streaming video platforms such as YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch and many more. This debut record release will also be available on all major audio streaming platforms such as SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple Music and more.

Formed by individuals who believe strongly in the impact of the bass music scene around the world, Syndicate Bass Records is based out of Las Vegas, Nevada, and strives to feature some of the most groundbreaking and undiscovered talent in bass music and digital art. With the mission to spread awareness and highlight unbelievable talent from across the globe, management has spent countless hours vigorously searching for the most distinctive sounds and visuals in the bass music and digital art industries.  

The Syndicate Bass Records’ first debut album is a unique compilation of brand-new tracks by an array of artists that performed for the Company showcase event at The Hard Rock Live on July 23, 2021. Artists featured include: CHOMPPA, CVPTVGON, Alpha Transmission, LovelyBones, 2Shay and DXRTY. The corresponding animations were produced by John Bainter, of Bainter Visuals, LLC. 

Listen to our Groundbreaking Artists Below:

Syndicate Bass Records: https://soundcloud.com/syndicatebass

Bainter The Painter: https://www.facebook.com/JohnBainterthePainter

CHOMPPA: https://soundcloud.com/chomppadub

CVPTVGON: https://soundcloud.com/cvptvgon

Alpha Transmission: https://soundcloud.com/alphatransmission

LovelyBones: https://soundcloud.com/lovelybonesmusic

2Shay: https://soundcloud.com/2shaymusic

Dxrty: https://soundcloud.com/djdxrty

More information about Syndicate Bass Records: www.SyndicateBass.com

Malachi Farrow, CEO of Syndicate Bass Records and vice president of Golden Triangle Ventures, states, “We are so excited to see this brand grow and slowly get the recognition it deserves. Everyone on our team has been working so diligently to get this first release ready and we could not be happier with how it turned out. After our Syndicate Bass Records showcase event at the Hard Rock Live, we decided to fully dive into this project and create an unparalleled sensory experience for everyone.” 

