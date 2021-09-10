Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces the First Album Release of Syndicate Bass Records, LLC under the Company Entertainment Division, Lavish Entertainment, Inc.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTVH) is pleased to announce its Entertainment Division, Lavish Entertainment, Inc., has released its debut experimental bass music album under the Company’s recently formed Record Label, Syndicate Bass Records. The Company has the revolutionary vision to highlight music and visuals on one label by launching animations in concert with each song and distributing this unique content on global streaming video platforms such as YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch and many more. This debut record release will also be available on all major audio streaming platforms such as SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple Music and more.



Formed by individuals who believe strongly in the impact of the bass music scene around the world, Syndicate Bass Records is based out of Las Vegas, Nevada, and strives to feature some of the most groundbreaking and undiscovered talent in bass music and digital art. With the mission to spread awareness and highlight unbelievable talent from across the globe, management has spent countless hours vigorously searching for the most distinctive sounds and visuals in the bass music and digital art industries.