Grove Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

HENDERSON, NV, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grove Inc. (the “Company” or “Grove”) (NASDAQ: GRVI), Nevada company engaging in the research, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of CBD and hemp wellness-based products, today announced that Allan Marshall, Grove’s Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually on September 13-15, 2021.

The prerecorded presentation will become available on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00am ET. Management will also be available to participate in one-on-one meetings. Investors may register for the conference at this link, and may also view the presentation by visiting the Events and Presentations section of Grove’s website: https://groveinc.io/investor-relations/. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Grove

Grove, Inc. is in the business of developing, producing, marketing and selling raw materials, white label products and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, Cannabidiol (“CBD”). The Company sells to numerous consumer markets including the botanical, beauty care, pet care and functional food sectors. It seeks to take advantage of an emerging worldwide trend to re-energize the production of industrial hemp as well as vitamins and to foster its many health and wellness uses for consumers.

Company Contact

Andrew Norstrud

Email: investorinfo@cbd.io

Phone: (702) 332-5591


Investor Relations Contact

TraDigital IR

John McNamara

Email: john@tradigitalir.com

Phone: (917) 658-2602





